Intuit to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 23

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will announce its third-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023 on May 23, 2023, following the close of market. The company’s third quarter ends on April 30, 2023.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 23. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-770-2030, or 609-800-9909 from international locations. The passcode is 5536655. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Abby Smith

Intuit Inc.

408-839-6028

abby_smith@intuit.com

 

