Intuit to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on Feb. 22

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will announce its second-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024 on February 22, following the close of market. The company’s second quarter ends on January 31.


Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on February 22. The conference call can be heard live at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-374-1216 or 402-220-0681 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio call will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

