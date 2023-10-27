Home Business Wire Intuit to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on Nov. 28
Business Wire

Intuit to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on Nov. 28

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will announce its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024 on November 28, following the close of market. The company’s first quarter ends on October 31.


Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 28. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-938-2298 or 402-220-1124 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio call will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

HVPD Announces Rebranding to Monitra

Business Wire Business Wire -
MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HVPD, developer of championed cutting-edge products for asset condition monitoring such as patented remote monitoring technology, would...
Continua a leggere

World’s Leading Defense and Aerospace Companies Choose FiscalNote for Global Policy Monitoring, Tracking, News, and Expert Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sector Faces Challenges of Complex Federal Appropriations Processes, Emerging Global Sanctions, Increasing Need for Risk Mitigation, and Ongoing Geopolitical...
Continua a leggere

Props Labs Announces Launch of Props Drops II; Reveals Curator Board of Renowned Web3 Creators

Business Wire Business Wire -
Props Drops II Features Artist Lineup of Established & Emerging Creators, Headlined By Glowa As Inaugural ArtistCINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Props Labs,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php