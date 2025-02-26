Intuit Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance

Global Business Solutions Group Revenue Grew 19 percent
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended January 31.
"We are making great progress fueling the financial success of consumers, businesses, and accountants with our AI-driven expert platform," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. "Intuit Assist is delivering 'done-for-you' experiences to complete tasks, automate end-to-end workflows, and connect customers to AI-powered human experts, powering their prosperity."
Financial Highlights
For the second quarter, Intuit:
- Grew total revenue to $4.0 billion, up 17 percent.
- Increased Global Business Solutions Group revenue to $2.7 billion, up 19 percent; grew Online Ecosystem revenue to $2.0 billion, up 21 percent.
- Grew Credit Karma revenue to $511 million, up 36 percent.
- Reported Consumer Group revenue of $509 million, up 3 percent, and ProTax Group revenue of $272 million, down 1 percent.
- Increased GAAP operating income to $593 million, up 61 percent.
- Grew Non-GAAP operating income to $1.3 billion, up 26 percent.
- Increased GAAP diluted earnings per share to $1.67, up 34 percent.
- Grew non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to $3.32, up 26 percent.
Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.
Snapshot of Second-quarter Results
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q2
FY25
Q2
FY24
Change
Q2
FY25
Q2
FY24
Change
Revenue
$3,963
$3,386
17%
$3,963
$3,386
17%
Operating Income
$593
$369
61%
$1,260
$1,000
26%
Earnings Per Share
$1.67
$1.25
34%
$3.32
$2.63
26%
Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).
"We delivered very strong second quarter fiscal 2025 results as we leverage AI to deliver breakthrough experiences for our customers and increase productivity across our platform," said Sandeep Aujla, Intuit's chief financial officer. "We are confident in delivering double-digit revenue growth and expanding margin this year, and we are reiterating our full year guidance for fiscal 2025."
Business Segment Results
Global Business Solutions Group
Global Business Solutions Group revenue grew to $2.7 billion, up 19 percent, and Online Ecosystem revenue increased to $2.0 billion, up 21 percent.
- Online Services revenue grew 19 percent, driven by growth in money, payroll, and Mailchimp offerings.
- QuickBooks Online Accounting revenue grew 22 percent in the quarter, driven by higher effective prices, customer growth, and mix-shift.
- Total international Online Ecosystem revenue grew 9 percent on a constant currency basis.
Credit Karma
Credit Karma revenue grew 36 percent to $511 million in the quarter, driven by strength in credit cards, personal loans, and auto insurance.
Consumer Group
Consumer Group revenue of $509 million was up 3 percent in the quarter.
Capital Allocation Summary
In the second quarter, the company:
- Reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $2.5 billion and $6.3 billion in debt as of January 31, 2025. The company entered into a $4.5 billion revolving credit facility on January 30, 2025 that it is using to fund its 5-Day Early refund offering. This facility expires on April 30, 2025.
- Repurchased $721 million of stock, and $3.6 billion remains on the company's share repurchase authorization.
- Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable April 18, 2025. This represents a 16 percent increase per share compared to the same period last year.
Forward-looking Guidance
Intuit reiterated guidance for the full fiscal year 2025. The company expects:
- Revenue of $18.160 billion to $18.347 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent.
- GAAP operating income of $4.649 billion to $4.724 billion, growth of approximately 28 to 30 percent.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $7.241 billion to $7.316 billion, growth of approximately 13 to 14 percent.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $12.34 to $12.54, growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $19.16 to $19.36, growth of approximately 13 to 14 percent.
The company also reiterated full fiscal year 2025 segment revenue guidance:
- Global Business Solutions Group: growth of 16 to 17 percent. This includes Online Ecosystem revenue growth of approximately 20 percent, and Desktop Ecosystem revenue growth in the low single digits.
- Consumer Group: growth of 7 to 8 percent.
- ProTax Group: growth of 3 to 4 percent.
- Credit Karma: growth of 5 to 8 percent.
Intuit announced guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ends April 30. The company expects:
- Revenue of $7.550 billion to $7.600 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.22 to $9.28.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $10.89 to $10.95.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.
Cautions About Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2025; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; Intuit's corporate tax rate; the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; and the impact of strategic decisions on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments and conditions or events, including macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax business; our ability to develop, deploy, and use artificial intelligence in our platform and products; our ability to adapt to technological change and to successfully extend our platform; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with our environmental, social, and governance efforts; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund acquisitions or for general business purposes; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer or regulator concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent and the success of our hybrid work model; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risks associated with climate change; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; legal proceedings in which we are involved; fluctuations in the results of our tax business due to seasonality and other factors beyond our control; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; our ability to successfully market our offerings; our expectations regarding the timing and costs associated with our plan of reorganization (“Plan”); risks related to the preliminary nature of the estimate of the charges to be incurred in connection with the Plan, which is subject to change; and risks related to any delays in the timing for implementing the Plan or potential disruptions to our business or operations as we execute on the Plan.
More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2024 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Third-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.
TABLE A
INTUIT INC.
GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
January 31,
2025
January 31,
2024
January 31,
2025
January 31,
2024
Net revenue:
Service
$
3,249
$
2,693
$
6,138
$
5,143
Product and other
714
693
1,108
1,221
Total net revenue
3,963
3,386
7,246
6,364
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue:
Cost of service revenue
880
796
1,652
1,503
Cost of product and other revenue
20
23
34
38
Amortization of acquired technology
37
36
74
74
Selling and marketing
1,204
1,020
2,166
1,789
Research and development
716
678
1,420
1,358
General and administrative
389
344
783
686
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
120
120
240
240
Restructuring
4
—
13
—
Total costs and expenses [A]
3,370
3,017
6,382
5,688
Operating income
593
369
864
676
Interest expense
(60
)
(57
)
(120
)
(122
)
Interest and other income, net
38
42
40
64
Income before income taxes
571
354
784
618
Income tax provision [B]
100
1
116
24
Net income
$
471
$
353
$
668
$
594
Basic net income per share
$
1.68
$
1.26
$
2.38
$
2.12
Shares used in basic per share calculations
280
280
280
280
Diluted net income per share
$
1.67
$
1.25
$
2.36
$
2.10
Shares used in diluted per share calculations
283
284
283
284
See accompanying Notes.
INTUIT INC.
NOTES TO TABLE A
[A]
The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the periods shown.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In millions)
January 31,
2025
January 31,
2024
January 31,
2025
January 31,
2024
Cost of revenue
$
110
$
101
$
221
$
202
Selling and marketing
136
125
273
248
Research and development
161
162
322
323
General and administrative
91
87
193
197
Total share-based compensation expense
$
498
$
475
$
1,009
$
970
[B]
We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete income tax items specific to the period.
For the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, we recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $29 million and $57 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes. For the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, we recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $56 million and $83 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes.
Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025 were approximately 17% and 15%, respectively. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.
We recorded $1 million in tax expense on pretax income of $354 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024. Our effective tax rate for the six months ended January 31, 2024 was approximately 4%. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit.
In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.
TABLE B1
INTUIT INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year to
Date
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
271
$
593
$
—
$
—
$
864
Amortization of acquired technology
37
37
—
—
74
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
120
120
—
—
240
Restructuring
9
4
—
—
13
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities [A]
5
8
—
—
13
Share-based compensation expense
511
498
—
—
1,009
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
953
$
1,260
$
—
$
—
$
2,213
GAAP net income (loss)
$
197
$
471
$
—
$
—
$
668
Amortization of acquired technology
37
37
—
—
74
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
120
120
—
—
240
Restructuring
9
4
—
—
13
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities [A]
5
8
—
—
13
Share-based compensation expense
511
498
—
—
1,009
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [B]
42
3
—
—
45
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan assets [A]
(4
)
(7
)
—
—
(11
)
Income tax effects and adjustments [C]
(208
)
(196
)
—
—
(404
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
709
$
938
$
—
$
—
$
1,647
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.70
$
1.67
$
—
$
—
$
2.36
Amortization of acquired technology
0.13
0.13
—
—
0.26
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
0.42
0.42
—
—
0.85
Restructuring
0.03
0.01
—
—
0.05
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities [A]
0.02
0.03
—
—
0.05
Share-based compensation expense
1.80
1.76
—
—
3.56
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [B]
0.15
0.01
—
—
0.16
Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan assets [A]
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
—
—
(0.04
)
Income tax effects and adjustments [C]
(0.73
)
(0.69
)
—
—
(1.43
)
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
2.50
$
3.32
$
—
$
—
$
5.82
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations
283
283
—
—
283
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations
283
283
—
—
283
[A]
During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we began to exclude from non-GAAP measures both the gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities, and the related gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets. Prior periods have not been reclassified as the amounts are not material.
[B]
During the three months ended October 31, 2024, we recognized a $42 million net loss on other long-term investments.
[C]
As discussed in “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and tax benefits related to share-based compensation.
See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
TABLE B2
INTUIT INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
GAAP operating income (loss)
$
307
$
369
$
3,105
$
(151
)
$
3,630
Amortization of acquired technology
38
36
36
36
146
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
120
120
120
123
483
Restructuring [A]
—
—
—
223
223
Professional fees for business combinations
—
—
—
5
5
Share-based compensation expense
495
475
451
494
1,915
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
960
$
1,000
$
3,712
$
730
$
6,402
GAAP net income (loss)
$
241
$
353
$
2,389
$
(20
)
$
2,963
Amortization of acquired technology
38
36
36
36
146
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
120
120
120
123
483
Restructuring [A]
—
—
—
223
223
Professional fees for business combinations
—
—
—
5
5
Share-based compensation expense
495
475
451
494
1,915
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
1
(3
)
1
1
—
Loss on disposal of a business
1
—
9
(1
)
9
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
(198
)
(235
)
(202
)
(298
)
(933
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
698
$
746
$
2,804
$
563
$
4,811
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.85
$
1.25
$
8.42
$
(0.07
)
$
10.43
Amortization of acquired technology
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.51
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets
0.42
0.42
0.42
0.43
1.70
Restructuring [A]
—
—
—
0.79
0.79
Professional fees for business combinations
—
—
—
0.02
0.02
Share-based compensation expense
1.75
1.67
1.59
1.74
6.75
Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments
0.01
(0.01
)
—
—
—
Loss on disposal of a business
0.01
—
0.03
—
0.03
Income tax effects and adjustments [B]
(0.70
)
(0.83
)
(0.71
)
(1.05
)
(3.29
)
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
2.47
$
2.63
$
9.88
$
1.99
$
16.94
Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations
283
284
284
280
284
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations
283
284
284
283
284
[A]
Restructuring charges for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2024 includes $25 million in share-based compensation expense. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further information on restructuring charges.
[B]
As discussed in "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments" following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and tax benefits related to share-based compensation.
See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.
TABLE C
INTUIT INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
January 31,
2025
July 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,435
$
3,609
Investments
24
465
Accounts receivable, net
1,017
457
Notes receivable held for investment, net
1,376
779
Notes receivable held for sale
14
3
Income taxes receivable
90
78
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
845
366
Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers
5,801
5,757
Funds receivable and amounts held for customers
3,334
3,921
Total current assets
9,135
9,678
Long-term investments
88
131
Property and equipment, net
992
1,009
Operating lease right-of-use assets
518
411
Goodwill
13,841
13,844
Acquired intangible assets, net
5,505
5,820
Long-term deferred income tax assets
934
698
Other assets
669
541
Total assets
$
31,682
$
32,132
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
500
$
499
Accounts payable
1,038
721
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
623
921
Deferred revenue
1,025
872
Other current liabilities
659
557
Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers
3,845
3,570
Funds payable and amounts due to customers
3,334
3,921
Total current liabilities
7,179
7,491
Long-term debt
5,760
5,539
Operating lease liabilities
573
458
Other long-term obligations
221
208
Total liabilities
13,733
13,696
Stockholders’ equity
17,949
18,436
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
31,682
$
32,132
