Intuit Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance

Global Business Solutions Group Revenue Grew 19 percent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended January 31.

" We are making great progress fueling the financial success of consumers, businesses, and accountants with our AI-driven expert platform," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. " Intuit Assist is delivering 'done-for-you' experiences to complete tasks, automate end-to-end workflows, and connect customers to AI-powered human experts, powering their prosperity."

Financial Highlights

For the second quarter, Intuit:

Grew total revenue to $4.0 billion, up 17 percent.

Increased Global Business Solutions Group revenue to $2.7 billion, up 19 percent; grew Online Ecosystem revenue to $2.0 billion, up 21 percent.

Grew Credit Karma revenue to $511 million, up 36 percent.

Reported Consumer Group revenue of $509 million, up 3 percent, and ProTax Group revenue of $272 million, down 1 percent.

Increased GAAP operating income to $593 million, up 61 percent.

Grew Non-GAAP operating income to $1.3 billion, up 26 percent.

Increased GAAP diluted earnings per share to $1.67, up 34 percent.

Grew non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to $3.32, up 26 percent.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

Snapshot of Second-quarter Results

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Change Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Change Revenue $3,963 $3,386 17% $3,963 $3,386 17% Operating Income $593 $369 61% $1,260 $1,000 26% Earnings Per Share $1.67 $1.25 34% $3.32 $2.63 26% Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

" We delivered very strong second quarter fiscal 2025 results as we leverage AI to deliver breakthrough experiences for our customers and increase productivity across our platform," said Sandeep Aujla, Intuit's chief financial officer. " We are confident in delivering double-digit revenue growth and expanding margin this year, and we are reiterating our full year guidance for fiscal 2025."

Business Segment Results

Global Business Solutions Group

Global Business Solutions Group revenue grew to $2.7 billion, up 19 percent, and Online Ecosystem revenue increased to $2.0 billion, up 21 percent.

Online Services revenue grew 19 percent, driven by growth in money, payroll, and Mailchimp offerings.

QuickBooks Online Accounting revenue grew 22 percent in the quarter, driven by higher effective prices, customer growth, and mix-shift.

Total international Online Ecosystem revenue grew 9 percent on a constant currency basis.

Credit Karma

Credit Karma revenue grew 36 percent to $511 million in the quarter, driven by strength in credit cards, personal loans, and auto insurance.

Consumer Group

Consumer Group revenue of $509 million was up 3 percent in the quarter.

Capital Allocation Summary

In the second quarter, the company:

Reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $2.5 billion and $6.3 billion in debt as of January 31, 2025. The company entered into a $4.5 billion revolving credit facility on January 30, 2025 that it is using to fund its 5-Day Early refund offering. This facility expires on April 30, 2025.

Repurchased $721 million of stock, and $3.6 billion remains on the company's share repurchase authorization.

Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable April 18, 2025. This represents a 16 percent increase per share compared to the same period last year.

Forward-looking Guidance

Intuit reiterated guidance for the full fiscal year 2025. The company expects:

Revenue of $18.160 billion to $18.347 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent.

GAAP operating income of $4.649 billion to $4.724 billion, growth of approximately 28 to 30 percent.

Non-GAAP operating income of $7.241 billion to $7.316 billion, growth of approximately 13 to 14 percent.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $12.34 to $12.54, growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $19.16 to $19.36, growth of approximately 13 to 14 percent.

The company also reiterated full fiscal year 2025 segment revenue guidance:

Global Business Solutions Group: growth of 16 to 17 percent. This includes Online Ecosystem revenue growth of approximately 20 percent, and Desktop Ecosystem revenue growth in the low single digits.

Consumer Group: growth of 7 to 8 percent.

ProTax Group: growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Credit Karma: growth of 5 to 8 percent.

Intuit announced guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ends April 30. The company expects:

Revenue of $7.550 billion to $7.600 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.22 to $9.28.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $10.89 to $10.95.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2025; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; Intuit's corporate tax rate; the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; and the impact of strategic decisions on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments and conditions or events, including macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax business; our ability to develop, deploy, and use artificial intelligence in our platform and products; our ability to adapt to technological change and to successfully extend our platform; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with our environmental, social, and governance efforts; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund acquisitions or for general business purposes; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer or regulator concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent and the success of our hybrid work model; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; risks associated with climate change; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; legal proceedings in which we are involved; fluctuations in the results of our tax business due to seasonality and other factors beyond our control; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; our ability to successfully market our offerings; our expectations regarding the timing and costs associated with our plan of reorganization (“Plan”); risks related to the preliminary nature of the estimate of the charges to be incurred in connection with the Plan, which is subject to change; and risks related to any delays in the timing for implementing the Plan or potential disruptions to our business or operations as we execute on the Plan.

More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2024 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Third-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

TABLE A INTUIT INC. GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 Net revenue: Service $ 3,249 $ 2,693 $ 6,138 $ 5,143 Product and other 714 693 1,108 1,221 Total net revenue 3,963 3,386 7,246 6,364 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue: Cost of service revenue 880 796 1,652 1,503 Cost of product and other revenue 20 23 34 38 Amortization of acquired technology 37 36 74 74 Selling and marketing 1,204 1,020 2,166 1,789 Research and development 716 678 1,420 1,358 General and administrative 389 344 783 686 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 120 120 240 240 Restructuring 4 — 13 — Total costs and expenses [A] 3,370 3,017 6,382 5,688 Operating income 593 369 864 676 Interest expense (60 ) (57 ) (120 ) (122 ) Interest and other income, net 38 42 40 64 Income before income taxes 571 354 784 618 Income tax provision [B] 100 1 116 24 Net income $ 471 $ 353 $ 668 $ 594 Basic net income per share $ 1.68 $ 1.26 $ 2.38 $ 2.12 Shares used in basic per share calculations 280 280 280 280 Diluted net income per share $ 1.67 $ 1.25 $ 2.36 $ 2.10 Shares used in diluted per share calculations 283 284 283 284

See accompanying Notes.

INTUIT INC. NOTES TO TABLE A [A] The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income for the periods shown.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions) January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 Cost of revenue $ 110 $ 101 $ 221 $ 202 Selling and marketing 136 125 273 248 Research and development 161 162 322 323 General and administrative 91 87 193 197 Total share-based compensation expense $ 498 $ 475 $ 1,009 $ 970

[B] We compute our provision for or benefit from income taxes by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to income or loss from recurring operations and adding the effects of any discrete income tax items specific to the period. For the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, we recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $29 million and $57 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes. For the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, we recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $56 million and $83 million, respectively, in our provision for income taxes. Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025 were approximately 17% and 15%, respectively. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit. We recorded $1 million in tax expense on pretax income of $354 million for the three months ended January 31, 2024. Our effective tax rate for the six months ended January 31, 2024 was approximately 4%. Excluding discrete tax items primarily related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate for both periods was approximately 24%. The difference from the federal statutory rate of 21% was primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the tax benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit. In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.

TABLE B1 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year to Date GAAP operating income (loss) $ 271 $ 593 $ — $ — $ 864 Amortization of acquired technology 37 37 — — 74 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 120 120 — — 240 Restructuring 9 4 — — 13 Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities [A] 5 8 — — 13 Share-based compensation expense 511 498 — — 1,009 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 953 $ 1,260 $ — $ — $ 2,213 GAAP net income (loss) $ 197 $ 471 $ — $ — $ 668 Amortization of acquired technology 37 37 — — 74 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 120 120 — — 240 Restructuring 9 4 — — 13 Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities [A] 5 8 — — 13 Share-based compensation expense 511 498 — — 1,009 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [B] 42 3 — — 45 Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan assets [A] (4 ) (7 ) — — (11 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [C] (208 ) (196 ) — — (404 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 709 $ 938 $ — $ — $ 1,647 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ 1.67 $ — $ — $ 2.36 Amortization of acquired technology 0.13 0.13 — — 0.26 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 0.42 0.42 — — 0.85 Restructuring 0.03 0.01 — — 0.05 Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities [A] 0.02 0.03 — — 0.05 Share-based compensation expense 1.80 1.76 — — 3.56 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [B] 0.15 0.01 — — 0.16 Net (gain) loss on executive deferred compensation plan assets [A] (0.02 ) (0.02 ) — — (0.04 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [C] (0.73 ) (0.69 ) — — (1.43 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 2.50 $ 3.32 $ — $ — $ 5.82 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations 283 283 — — 283 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations 283 283 — — 283

[A] During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we began to exclude from non-GAAP measures both the gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan liabilities, and the related gains and losses on executive deferred compensation plan assets. Prior periods have not been reclassified as the amounts are not material. [B] During the three months ended October 31, 2024, we recognized a $42 million net loss on other long-term investments. [C] As discussed in “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and tax benefits related to share-based compensation. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE B2 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year GAAP operating income (loss) $ 307 $ 369 $ 3,105 $ (151 ) $ 3,630 Amortization of acquired technology 38 36 36 36 146 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 120 120 120 123 483 Restructuring [A] — — — 223 223 Professional fees for business combinations — — — 5 5 Share-based compensation expense 495 475 451 494 1,915 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 960 $ 1,000 $ 3,712 $ 730 $ 6,402 GAAP net income (loss) $ 241 $ 353 $ 2,389 $ (20 ) $ 2,963 Amortization of acquired technology 38 36 36 36 146 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 120 120 120 123 483 Restructuring [A] — — — 223 223 Professional fees for business combinations — — — 5 5 Share-based compensation expense 495 475 451 494 1,915 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments 1 (3 ) 1 1 — Loss on disposal of a business 1 — 9 (1 ) 9 Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (198 ) (235 ) (202 ) (298 ) (933 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 698 $ 746 $ 2,804 $ 563 $ 4,811 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.85 $ 1.25 $ 8.42 $ (0.07 ) $ 10.43 Amortization of acquired technology 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.51 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.43 1.70 Restructuring [A] — — — 0.79 0.79 Professional fees for business combinations — — — 0.02 0.02 Share-based compensation expense 1.75 1.67 1.59 1.74 6.75 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments 0.01 (0.01 ) — — — Loss on disposal of a business 0.01 — 0.03 — 0.03 Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (0.70 ) (0.83 ) (0.71 ) (1.05 ) (3.29 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 2.47 $ 2.63 $ 9.88 $ 1.99 $ 16.94 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculations 283 284 284 280 284 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculations 283 284 284 283 284

[A] Restructuring charges for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2024 includes $25 million in share-based compensation expense. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further information on restructuring charges. [B] As discussed in " About Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Income Tax Effects and Adjustments" following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and tax benefits related to share-based compensation. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE C INTUIT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) January 31, 2025 July 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,435 $ 3,609 Investments 24 465 Accounts receivable, net 1,017 457 Notes receivable held for investment, net 1,376 779 Notes receivable held for sale 14 3 Income taxes receivable 90 78 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 845 366 Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers 5,801 5,757 Funds receivable and amounts held for customers 3,334 3,921 Total current assets 9,135 9,678 Long-term investments 88 131 Property and equipment, net 992 1,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets 518 411 Goodwill 13,841 13,844 Acquired intangible assets, net 5,505 5,820 Long-term deferred income tax assets 934 698 Other assets 669 541 Total assets $ 31,682 $ 32,132 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 500 $ 499 Accounts payable 1,038 721 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 623 921 Deferred revenue 1,025 872 Other current liabilities 659 557 Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers 3,845 3,570 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 3,334 3,921 Total current liabilities 7,179 7,491 Long-term debt 5,760 5,539 Operating lease liabilities 573 458 Other long-term obligations 221 208 Total liabilities 13,733 13,696 Stockholders’ equity 17,949 18,436 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,682 $ 32,132

