Intuit Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Sets Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Full year revenue grew 13 percent, Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue grew 24 percent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, which ended July 31, 2023.





“ We had a very strong fourth quarter, ending the year with momentum, as we executed on our strategy to be the global AI-driven expert platform powering prosperity for consumers and small businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “ Our overall performance demonstrates the strength of our platform and portfolio including our ability to maintain earnings power in uncertain times and expand operating margin while investing in the most important areas to drive durable long-term growth.”

Financial Highlights

For the full year, Intuit:

Grew total revenue to $14.4 billion, up 13 percent year-over-year.

Increased combined Platform revenue, which includes the Small Business and Self-Employed Group Online Ecosystem, TurboTax Online and Credit Karma, 14 percent to $11.0 billion.

Grew Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 24 percent and Online Ecosystem revenue 30 percent.

Grew Consumer Group revenue 6 percent to $4.1 billion.

Reported Credit Karma revenue of $1.6 billion, down 9 percent.

Grew GAAP operating income 22 percent to $3.1 billion.

Increased Non-GAAP operating income 22 percent to $5.5 billion.

Grew GAAP earnings per share 16 percent to $8.42.

Increased non-GAAP earnings per share 22 percent to $14.40.

For the fourth quarter, Intuit:

Grew total revenue 12 percent to $2.7 billion.

Increased Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 21 percent to $2.1 billion and Online Ecosystem revenue 21 percent.

Reported Credit Karma revenue of $424 million, down 11 percent.

Reported Consumer Group revenue of $128 million, down 12 percent.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

Snapshot of Fiscal Year 2023 Full-year Results

GAAP Non-GAAP FY23 FY22 Change FY23 FY22 Change Revenue $14,368 $12,726 13% $14,368 $12,726 13% Operating Income $3,141 $2,571 22% $5,503 $4,504 22% Earnings Per Share $8.42 $7.28 16% $14.40 $11.85 22% Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Snapshot of Fourth-quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Change Q4 FY23 Q4 FY22 Change Revenue $2,712 $2,414 12% $2,712 $2,414 12% Operating Income (Loss) $17 $(75) NM $627 $433 45% Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.32 $(0.20) NM $1.65 $1.10 50% NM = Not Meaningful Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Business Segment Results

Small Business and Self-Employed Group

QuickBooks Online accounting revenue grew 22 percent for the quarter and 26 percent for the year. Growth in the quarter was driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices, and mix shift.

Online services revenue grew 20 percent for the quarter and 34 percent for the year. Growth in the quarter was driven by growth in payroll, Mailchimp and payments.

Total international online revenue grew 12 percent for the quarter and 31 percent for the year on a constant currency basis.

Consumer and ProTax Groups

TurboTax Online units declined 5 percent and total TurboTax units declined 5 percent for the year. The company believes this was driven by taxpayers who filed in order to receive pandemic-era stimulus and tax credits during the past several years but did not file taxes this season.

TurboTax Live revenue grew 17 percent and TurboTax Live customers grew 12 percent for the year.

ProTax Group revenue grew 3 percent for the year.

TurboTax Federal Unit Data

Units in millions Season through July 31, 2023 Season through July 31, 2022 Change Year-Over-Year Desktop Units 4.5 4.7 (6)% Online Units 36.0 37.9 (5)% Total U.S. TurboTax Units 40.5 42.7 (5)% Canada TurboTax Units 3.7 3.5 5%

Credit Karma

The decline in Credit Karma revenue in the quarter was driven by macroeconomic headwinds in personal loans, auto insurance, home loans and auto loans, partially offset by growth in credit cards and Credit Karma Money.

Capital Allocation Summary

The company:

Reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $3.7 billion and total debt of $6.1 billion as of July 31. Approximately $4.2 billion of this debt is maturing over the next 15 months and the company is evaluating refinancing opportunities, subject to market and other conditions.

Repurchased $2.0 billion of stock during fiscal year 2023. The Board approved a new $2.3 billion repurchase authorization, giving the company a total authorization of $3.8 billion to repurchase shares.

Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on October 17, 2023. This represents a 15 percent increase versus last year.

Forward-looking Guidance

Intuit announced guidance for the full fiscal year 2024. The company expects:

Revenue of $15.890 billion to $16.105 billion, growth of approximately 11 to 12 percent.

GAAP operating income of $3.615 billion to $3.720 billion, growth of approximately 15 to 18 percent.

Non-GAAP operating income of $6.155 billion to $6.260 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 14 percent.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.37 to $9.67, growth of approximately 11 to 15 percent.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $16.17 to $16.47, growth of approximately 12 to 14 percent.

The company expects the following segment revenue results for fiscal year 2024:

Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 16 to 17 percent.

Consumer Group: growth of 7 to 8 percent.

ProTax Group: growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Credit Karma: decline of 3 percent to growth of 3 percent.

Intuit also announced guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ends Oct. 31. The company expects:

Revenue growth of approximately 10 to 11 percent.

GAAP earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.21.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.94 to $2.00.

Conference Call Details

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Aug. 24. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-839-9886, or 402-220-2191 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

Intuit Innovation Day

Intuit will host Innovation Day on Sept. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time. Intuit Innovation Day is a virtual event that will unveil GenAI innovation across the company’s platform and products, and how it will transform the way consumers and small businesses manage their finances. The event can be accessed at http://intuitinnovationday.com/, and will feature Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, and other leaders.

Investor Day 2023

Intuit will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 28 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA and it can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. The half-day event will include presentations from Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, Sandeep Aujla, chief financial officer, and other leaders.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit’s website.

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contain forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2024 and beyond; Intuit’s growth outside the US; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products, features, and services; demand for our products; customer growth and member engagement; Intuit’s corporate tax rate and timing and amounts of its tax payments; changes to our products, including the impact of AI and their impact on Intuit’s business; the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; our capital structure; availability of our offerings; and the impact of acquisitions and strategic decisions on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments, conditions or events like macroeconomic conditions or geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax businesses; our ability to adapt to technological change; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on third-party intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity, including the integration of Credit Karma and Mailchimp; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund an acquisition; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our products (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; litigation in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2022 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. First quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

TABLE A INTUIT INC. GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Net revenue: Product $ 353 $ 271 $ 1,970 $ 1,747 Service and other 2,359 2,143 12,398 10,979 Total net revenue 2,712 2,414 14,368 12,726 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 16 16 71 69 Cost of service and other revenue 656 543 2,909 2,197 Amortization of acquired technology 41 41 163 140 Selling and marketing 840 807 3,762 3,526 Research and development 680 627 2,539 2,347 General and administrative 341 334 1,300 1,460 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 121 121 483 416 Total costs and expenses [A] 2,695 2,489 11,227 10,155 Operating income (loss) 17 (75 ) 3,141 2,571 Interest expense (68 ) (32 ) (248 ) (81 ) Interest and other income, net 46 8 96 52 Income (loss) before income taxes (5 ) (99 ) 2,989 2,542 Income tax provision (benefit) [B] (94 ) (43 ) 605 476 Net income (loss) $ 89 $ (56 ) $ 2,384 $ 2,066 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ (0.20 ) $ 8.49 $ 7.38 Shares used in basic per share calculations 280 282 281 280 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ (0.20 ) $ 8.42 $ 7.28 Shares used in diluted per share calculations 283 282 283 284

See accompanying Notes.

INTUIT INC. NOTES TO TABLE A [A] The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income (loss) for the periods shown.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions) July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 Cost of revenue $ 83 $ 41 $ 374 $ 146 Selling and marketing 119 77 429 309 Research and development 148 142 532 521 General and administrative 98 86 377 332 Total share-based compensation expense $ 448 $ 346 $ 1,712 $ 1,308

[B] We recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $32 million in our provision for income taxes for the twelve months ended July 31, 2023 and $134 million for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022. Our effective tax rate for the twelve months ended July 31, 2023 was approximately 20%. Excluding tax benefits related to share-based compensation and a transfer of certain intangible assets during the three months ended July 31, 2023 from our United Kingdom subsidiary to the United States, our effective tax rate was approximately 24%. This rate differed from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit. Our effective tax rate for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022 was approximately 19%. Excluding excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate was approximately 24%. This rate differed from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit. In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.

TABLE B1 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year GAAP operating income (loss) $ 76 $ 270 $ 2,778 $ 17 $ 3,141 Amortization of acquired technology 41 41 40 41 163 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 121 121 120 121 483 Professional fees for business combinations 2 1 1 — 4 Share-based compensation expense 422 423 419 448 1,712 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 662 $ 856 $ 3,358 $ 627 $ 5,503 GAAP net income (loss) $ 40 $ 168 $ 2,087 $ 89 $ 2,384 Amortization of acquired technology 41 41 40 41 163 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 121 121 120 121 483 Professional fees for business combinations 2 1 1 — 4 Share-based compensation expense 422 423 419 448 1,712 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments — 2 6 1 9 Loss on disposal of a business — — — 8 8 Income tax effects and adjustments [A] (156 ) (136 ) (150 ) (241 ) (683 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 470 $ 620 $ 2,523 $ 467 $ 4,080 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ 0.60 $ 7.38 $ 0.32 $ 8.42 Amortization of acquired technology 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.57 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 1.71 Professional fees for business combinations 0.01 — — — 0.01 Share-based compensation expense 1.49 1.50 1.48 1.58 6.05 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments — 0.01 0.02 — 0.03 Loss on disposal of a business — — — 0.03 0.03 Income tax effects and adjustments [A] (0.55 ) (0.48 ) (0.53 ) (0.85 ) (2.42 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.66 $ 2.20 $ 8.92 $ 1.65 $ 14.40 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation 284 282 283 283 283 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation 284 282 283 283 283

[A] As discussed in “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE B2 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year GAAP operating income (loss) $ 195 $ 56 $ 2,395 $ (75 ) $ 2,571 Amortization of acquired technology 15 42 42 41 140 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 53 121 121 121 416 Professional fees for business combinations 12 57 — — 69 Share-based compensation expense 280 336 346 346 1,308 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 555 $ 612 $ 2,904 $ 433 $ 4,504 GAAP net income (loss) $ 228 $ 100 $ 1,794 $ (56 ) $ 2,066 Amortization of acquired technology 15 42 42 41 140 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 53 121 121 121 416 Professional fees for business combinations 12 57 — — 69 Share-based compensation expense 280 336 346 346 1,308 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A] (42 ) — (7 ) — (49 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (123 ) (210 ) (111 ) (141 ) (585 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 423 $ 446 $ 2,185 $ 311 $ 3,365 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.82 $ 0.35 $ 6.28 $ (0.20 ) $ 7.28 Amortization of acquired technology 0.06 0.14 0.15 0.15 0.49 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 0.19 0.42 0.42 0.43 1.46 Professional fees for business combinations 0.04 0.20 — — 0.24 Share-based compensation expense 1.01 1.17 1.21 1.22 4.61 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A] (0.15 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.17 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (0.44 ) (0.73 ) (0.39 ) (0.50 ) (2.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.53 $ 1.55 $ 7.65 $ 1.10 $ 11.85 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation 277 287 286 282 284 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation 277 287 286 284 284

[A] During the three months ended October 31, 2021, we recognized $39 million of net gains on other long-term investments. [B] As discussed in “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE C INTUIT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) July 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,848 $ 2,796 Investments 814 485 Accounts receivable, net 405 446 Notes receivable, net 687 509 Income taxes receivable 29 93 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 354 287 Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers 5,137 4,616 Funds receivable and amounts held for customers 420 431 Total current assets 5,557 5,047 Long-term investments 105 98 Property and equipment, net 969 888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 469 549 Goodwill 13,780 13,736 Acquired intangible assets, net 6,419 7,061 Long-term deferred income tax assets 64 11 Other assets 417 344 Total assets $ 27,780 $ 27,734 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ — $ 499 Accounts payable 638 737 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 665 576 Deferred revenue 921 808 Income taxes payable 698 8 Other current liabilities 448 571 Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers 3,370 3,199 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 420 431 Total current liabilities 3,790 3,630 Long-term debt 6,120 6,415 Long-term deferred income tax liabilities 4 619 Operating lease liabilities 480 542 Other long-term obligations 117 87 Total liabilities 10,511 11,293 Stockholders’ equity 17,269 16,441 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,780 $ 27,734

Contacts

Investors

Kim Watkins



Intuit Inc.



650-944-3324



kim_watkins@intuit.com

Media

Kali Fry



Intuit Inc.



650-944-3036



kali_fry@intuit.com

Read full story here