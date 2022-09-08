<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Intuit Hosts Annual Investor Day on Sept. 29

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 29 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA.

Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Clatterbuck will be joined by other business leaders to discuss Intuit’s strategy for fiscal year 2023. The company’s fiscal year runs from August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023.

The half-day event will be broadcast live via webcast available on Intuit’s website and can be heard at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. A replay of the video broadcast and webcast will be available on Intuit’s website approximately two hours after the meeting ends.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

