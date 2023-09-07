Home Business Wire Intuit Hosts Annual Investor Day on Sept. 28
Business Wire

Intuit Hosts Annual Investor Day on Sept. 28

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 28 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA.


Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi and Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Aujla will be joined by other business leaders to discuss Intuit’s strategy for fiscal year 2024. The company’s fiscal year runs from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.

The half-day event will be broadcast live via webcast on Intuit’s website and can be heard at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit’s website approximately two hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

Quantre Solutions Selected to Present on AI, RPA, Digital Strategies, Production Automation, and CCM Solutions at the Xplor 2023 CCM Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCM--Xplor International chose Quantre Solutions, a top customer communications management (CCM) consulting and solutions design company, to present...
Continua a leggere

Wireless Innovation Forum to Host Booth at Upcoming MOSA Industry and Government Summit and Expo

Business Wire Business Wire -
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MOSA--The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and...
Continua a leggere

Kopin Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-performance application-specific optical...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php