Intuit Expands Free Financial Education Program to Colleges and Universities to Champion Student Success

Intuit is investing in the future of college students nationwide through a suite of financial education programs – its next step toward empowering 50 million students with financial literacy, capability, and confidence by 2030

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced that Intuit for Education is expanding its free financial literacy program to serve college and university students nationwide. This expansion is a pivotal step toward Intuit’s bold vision for 2030—to empower 50 million students with the essential skills and confidence to achieve financial independence. By integrating interactive, real-world tools into a dynamic curriculum specifically designed for the unique challenges of higher education, Intuit is setting a new standard in student financial wellness and laying the groundwork for a more secure financial future.

More than 70% of students experience financial stress in college, and more than half of those students consider dropping out as a result. As financial literacy becomes increasingly critical for the future success of students, Intuit for Education will support college students through First Year Experience programs, financial wellness initiatives and specialized resources for student athletes. The expanded program will deliver free comprehensive personal and entrepreneurial education through an innovative, interactive curriculum, introducing new resources specifically tailored to meet the unique financial challenges and opportunities faced by college students.

"At Intuit, we believe that financial literacy is a fundamental life skill that should be accessible to all. Through Intuit for Education, we're excited to offer a flexible, interactive, and, most important, free financial literacy program to millions of college students and educators. With Intuit for Education, we hope to bridge the gap in financial education and help create a more financially secure future for all," said Dave Zasada, Vice President of Education and Corporate Responsibility at Intuit.

Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

This expansion of Intuit for Education builds on the company's broader commitment to financial literacy and business education, which includes targeted programs tailored to a wide variety of student needs:

QuickBooks Online Curriculum – The Intuit QuickBooks Online curriculum is a free resource for educators, designed to provide their students with experiential learning and the ability to apply the theory they’ve learned to real-world scenarios such as business processes in a practical way through the use of essential financial and business management skills. This initiative also expands potential career opportunities for students and the ability to manage and grow their own business, or pursue a career in accounting.

– The Intuit QuickBooks Online curriculum is a free resource for educators, designed to provide their students with experiential learning and the ability to apply the theory they’ve learned to real-world scenarios such as business processes in a practical way through the use of essential financial and business management skills. This initiative also expands potential career opportunities for students and the ability to manage and grow their own business, or pursue a career in accounting. NIL Tax Empowerment Workshops – Intuit is expanding its support for student-athletes through in-person workshops and online resources. These initiatives focus on helping athletes understand the complexities of being paid for their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Led by TurboTax experts, these in-person and virtual sessions equip student-athletes with the essential tools and knowledge to dispel misconceptions and navigate the financial and tax implications of NIL deals. Participants will learn actionable strategies for building NIL deals and managing their money, empowering them to make informed decisions about their long-term financial planning. To date, TurboTax’s tax empowerment program has provided over 100,000 student-athletes with tax education, products, and resources to support their financial prosperity.

Educators interested in integrating Intuit’s curriculum can learn more at Intuit.com/Education.

Intuit for Education

Intuit for Education is a free financial literacy program that offers a flexible, interactive curriculum leveraging real-world tools. Intuit for Education includes comprehensive personal and entrepreneurial finance courses, and features interactive lessons and simulations powered by Intuit products such as TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. By providing educators with easy-to-use resources to teach essential skills like budgeting, saving, managing credit, and understanding basic finances, the company aims to prepare students to make smart financial choices. Intuit has set a goal to help 50 million students become financially literate, capable, and confident through their use of Intuit for Education content by 2030. Intuit for Education includes more than 150 hours of curriculum that is customizable and supports educators by offering free live and on-demand professional development for educators.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Intuit Inc.

Media: Keri Danielski

press@intuit.com