Home Business Wire Intuit Executive Mark Notarainni to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference
Business Wire

Intuit Executive Mark Notarainni to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Mark Notarainni, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s consumer group, will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference on September 6, 2023.


The fireside chat will begin at 12:15 p.m. Pacific Time (3:15 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

Belkin International awarded Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
Underscoring Belkin’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build productsLOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Belkin...
Continua a leggere

Small Business Sweepstakes from Index by Pinger

Business Wire Business Wire -
Will you be the lucky random winner?SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer is coming to an end; kids are going back...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Named 2023 HPE Cyber Security Supplier of the Year Award Winner

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced it has received the 2023...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php