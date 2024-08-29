Intuit Executive Marianna Tessel to Present at the Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Marianna Tessel, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Global Business Solutions Group, will present at the Citi 2024 Global TMT Conference on September 4, 2024.





The fireside chat will begin at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

