Intuit CFO Sandeep Aujla to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Sandeep Aujla, chief financial officer, will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference on June 11, 2024.


The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Lisa Patterson

lisa_patterson@intuit.com
650-944-2713

Kali Fry

kali_fry@intuit.com
650-944-3036

