Home Business Wire Intuit CFO Sandeep Aujla to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference
Business Wire

Intuit CFO Sandeep Aujla to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Sandeep Aujla, chief financial officer of Intuit, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 6, 2023.


The fireside chat will begin at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time (6:45 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

Bentley Systems Announces the Finalists of the 2023 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Winners to Be Announced on October 12 at Bentley’s 2023 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards Event in...
Continua a leggere

Dave Pickles to Step Down as Chief Technology Officer of The Trade Desk on September 29, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced that Dave Pickles will step down...
Continua a leggere

Okta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 revenue grew 23% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 24% year-over-year Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 18% year-over-year to $1.77...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php