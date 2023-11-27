Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer of Intuit, will present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference on December 5, 2023 in London.





The fireside chat will begin at 12:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Greenwich Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

