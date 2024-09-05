Home Business Wire Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology...
Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on September 11, 2024.


The fireside chat will begin at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

