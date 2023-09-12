Intuit Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that it has priced its offering of $4.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes, consisting of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% notes due 2026, $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% notes due 2028, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.200% notes due 2033 and $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.500% notes due 2053. The offering is expected to close September 15, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Intuit intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under the unsecured term loan under our unsecured credit facility.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

This offering is being made under an automatic effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed by Intuit with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as other documents Intuit has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Intuit and this offering. These documents may be obtained for free on the SEC online database (EDGAR) at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and, when available, the final prospectus supplement for the offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, by e-mail: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, by phone: (212) 834-4533, or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by phone: (866) 718-1649.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

