Intuit Announces its Coalfield Solar Fund First Year Winners, Building a More Sustainable Future for Virginia and West Virginia

The grant program aims to advance renewable energy access and create new career pathways for Coalfield communities while reducing greenhouse gas emissions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform behind Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced the inaugural winners of the Coalfield Solar Fund initiative. In partnership with Secure Solar Futures and the NEED project, the initiative is designed to advance renewable energy and create new career pathways for Coalfield communities in Virginia and West Virginia. The first cohort of grant winners are Calhoun County Schools, Lee County Schools, Mercer County Schools, and Mountain Empire Community College. The program has granted $375,000 across Virginia and West Virginia to incentivize solar energy projects across their school districts. The project offers new career pathways and education opportunities while reducing carbon emissions, aligning with Intuit’s Climate Positive program goal of reducing 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions by 2030 outside Intuit’s operational footprint.





The Coalfield Solar Fund launched in March 2023 to support underserved school districts and community colleges in Virginia and West Virginia and surrounding regions facing economic challenges. The winning districts will receive incentive grants to finance sustainability projects, infrastructure updates, and other initiatives to benefit students, in addition to solar installations, at no upfront cost via a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Secure Solar Futures. Additionally, the program is committed to advancing local career pathways in renewable energy by funding paid work-based learning programs and continuing to deploy The NEED Project’s Throwing Solar Shade® STEM program for high school students.

“As we wrap up a successful inaugural year of the Coalfield Solar Fund, I am thrilled to announce that applications for the second year are now open,” stated Charlie Reed, Global Sustainability Lead at Intuit. “We are excited to continue supporting eligible educational institutions in designated Coalfield counties in Virginia and West Virginia. Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity for customers and communities. By helping teach skills needed in today’s jobs and creating renewable energy sources for future generations, we hope to have a positive impact throughout the region.”

The Coalfield Solar Fund is leading these school districts one step closer to a more sustainable future by providing renewable energy alternatives that reduce emissions and simultaneously create paid student learning opportunities for residents in Coalfield communities. With another round of applications opening this month, the Coalfield Solar Fund will continue to create new career pathways for students and expand its impact in the Coalfield region for years. Public school districts and community colleges in select Virginia and West Virginia counties are eligible to apply. To learn more about the program and to see if your school qualifies, please visit http://www.coalfieldsolarfund.org.

“It has been wonderful to see the impact and opportunities created by our initiative and one-of-a-kind Coalfield Solar Fund,” stated Anthony Smith, President at Secure Solar Futures. “By investing in solar projects, organizations like Intuit and Secure Solar Futures not only create job opportunities for the community but also provide a pathway for workforce development for the next generation. Through our partnerships with community colleges, students can earn college credits and gain real-world experience in electrical engineering, solar installation, and related fields, creating a more sustainable future for both the community and environment.”

For more information about Intuit’s sustainability commitments, visit https://www.intuit.com/company/corporate-responsibility/climate/.

