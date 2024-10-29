Introduction of NIPPON KINZOKU’s Original Stainless Steel Grades and Design Variations

Materials for Automotive Exterior Moldings for Japanese, European and American Automobile Manufacturers

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO:5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) has developed a wide variety of high surface quality, surface finish, and materials for exterior molding materials for Japanese, European, and American automobile manufacturers, based on the technology we have developed in the process of processing (rolling) into thin materials.



Our materials can be selected according to the design of the car and the environment in which it will be used, and are used by many automobile manufacturers in Japan and overseas, boasting the world’s top market share.



NIPPON KINZOKU’s materials for automotive exterior moldings can be continuously processed from coil (steel strip), and processing dies for forming and pressing can be shared for all finishes. Since these products achieve high design quality through our rolling technology, no need for polishing, painting, or surface treatment like aluminum, contributing to customers’ process reduction and yield improvement.



In addition, NIPPON KINZOKU’s materials for automotive exterior moldings are also environmentally friendly products “eco-products” certified under our own standards, because it enable customers to reduce their environmental impact.









Features 1. Original stainless steel grade • “NK-430MA” and “NK-436L-NB” original stainless steel grades are used for exterior moldings. • Both grades have corrosion resistance equivalent to SUS304, a typical stainless steel grade. • The low Ni content (0.6% or less) makes it with low price fluctuation. • Compared to aluminum, which is widely used for automotive exterior moldings in Europe, stainless steel has higher corrosion resistance and does not require surface treatment (anodizing) like aluminum, thus reducing environmental impact and costs through process reduction. 2. Design variations (Surface finishes) • Recently, the market for automotive exterior moldings has been diversifying in colors and designs. NIPPON KINZOKU is able to supply a wide variety of design variations (surface finishes). • All finishes can be continuously processed from coil (steel strip) at the customer’s site, so processing dies for forming and pressing can be shared for all finishes. Initial and processing costs can be reduced compared to painting or taping.

