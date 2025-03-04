Introducing Yext Scout, An AI Search & Competitive Intelligence Agent Redefining Brand Visibility

The latest innovation from Yext delivers AI search visibility, competitive intelligence, and actionable insights to help brands stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, today announced Yext Scout, a groundbreaking AI search and competitive intelligence agent. Designed to help brands navigate the evolving search landscape, Scout provides insights into visibility across traditional and AI search platforms, benchmarks performance against local competitors, and delivers prioritized, actionable recommendations. Integrated seamlessly within the Yext platform, Scout helps brands to act quickly on recommendations to improve visibility and perception across traditional and AI-driven search.

How AI Search is Changing Brand Visibility

Consumers are shifting from traditional keyword-based Google searches to AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity. This shift is reshaping how consumers discover information, yet most brands lack the visibility to track their presence in AI-generated results or understand why competitors rank higher. Traditional SEO tools were not built for this new landscape, leaving marketers without insights into how their brand is perceived and positioned. By adopting a strategy optimized for AI search, brands can enhance their visibility, relevance, and market position, staying competitive in an evolving digital landscape.

“AI-driven search is redefining how customers discover and engage with brands, yet most companies have limited visibility into how they’re being represented,” said Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board at Yext. “Yext Scout changes that by giving brands the intelligence and control they need to track, optimize, and own their presence across both AI and traditional search. When combined with Yext's industry-leading digital presence solutions, we believe we provide the only end-to-end platform that delivers comprehensive insights, recommendations, and the ability to take action.”

How Scout Helps Brands Compete in AI & Local Search

With this announcement, Yext further enhances its capabilities as a leading digital presence management platform by offering:

Comprehensive Search Visibility: Monitor brand presence and sentiment across AI search platforms like ChatGPT, Google, Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok, as well as traditional search engines like Google and Bing at the national and hyper-local levels.

Monitor brand presence and sentiment across AI search platforms like ChatGPT, Google, Gemini, Perplexity, and Grok, as well as traditional search engines like Google and Bing at the national and hyper-local levels. Competitive Benchmarking: Understand how your brand stacks up against competitors, uncover why they’re winning, and gain insights to take the lead in local and AI search.

Understand how your brand stacks up against competitors, uncover why they’re winning, and gain insights to take the lead in local and AI search. Actionable Recommendations: Get prioritized, data-driven insights to improve visibility, sentiment, and rankings, ensuring that your brand remains top-of-mind for AI search agents and human consumers alike.

Get prioritized, data-driven insights to improve visibility, sentiment, and rankings, ensuring that your brand remains top-of-mind for AI search agents and human consumers alike. Effortless Execution: Take action to improve visibility and sentiment directly within the Yext platform, with a focus on the key drivers of online visibility, including listings accuracy, online reputation, web content, and social content.

"Scout is the connective tissue that ties together all of Yext’s products, giving brands the tools to take action where it matters most,” said Chris Brownlee, SVP of Product at Yext. “Whether updating listings, generating more online reviews, posting local social media updates, or optimizing local pages for AI search, Scout makes it easy to do at scale and see real results. By providing clear insights and recommendations, Scout helps brands measure, benchmark, and improve their overall search presence—all from a single platform.”

Scout builds on Yext’s acquisition of Places Scout and expands the company’s ability to help brands connect with customers wherever they search, discover, and engage.

For more information, visit yext.com/scout.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. Yext’s AI and machine learning technology powers the knowledge behind every customer engagement, automates workflows at scale, and delivers actionable cross-channel insights that enable data-driven decisions. From SEO and websites to social media and reputation management, Yext enables brands to turn their digital presence into a differentiator. To learn more about Yext, visit Yext.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding Yext’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding Yext Scout, including expected benefits to Yext’s customers. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, among others, the risk that the features and benefits described in this release are not realized and whether all offerings and capabilities discussed in this release will be available as and when stated in this release. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Yext on the date hereof, and Yext assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

