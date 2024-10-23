Introducing Xurrent™: SaaS Vendor 4me Rebrands Modern Service Management Across the UK and Ireland

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xurrent™, the leading SaaS-based service management software platform, proudly announces its comprehensive rebrand from 4me™. This strategic move better aligns with the company’s expansion across the UK and Ireland and underscores its dedication to empowering local partners and customers with cutting-edge service management solutions.





Xurrent offers an easy-to-deploy, highly automated platform that enables IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) to streamline operations, increase efficiencies, and facilitate seamless collaboration. This AI-forward platform empowers businesses across the UK and Ireland to achieve more predictable service outcomes and rapidly adapt to shifting market dynamics.

“Rebranding to Xurrent is an exciting opportunity to better serve enterprises in the UK and Ireland with our modern, AI-driven service management solutions,” said Kevin McGibben, CEO of Xurrent. “We are dedicated to working with our partners to help businesses deliver exceptional service experiences, remain agile in the face of change, and achieve long-term success. Xurrent is more than a platform; it is a key enabler of digital transformation.”

Supporting UK and Irish Partners in Accelerating Digital Innovation

At the core of Xurrent’s rebrand is its commitment to collaboration with key partners such as SCC and Revo, who play a critical role in delivering Xurrent’s innovative solutions to a variety of industries across the UK and Ireland.

“Xurrent’s AI-driven platform has been a game changer for our clients in the UK,” said Dennis Badman, UK CEO at SCC. “It enables them to automate complex workflows, speed up service delivery, and achieve greater operational efficiency. The ability to implement solutions in under 90 days is a major advantage for enterprises looking to stay ahead of the curve.”

Simon Martin, CEO of Revo, added, “Our customers across Great Britain have found Xurrent’s low-code, out-of-the-box capabilities to be incredibly beneficial. The platform provides fast time-to-value, ensuring they can improve service management and respond more effectively to market demands. It’s helping our clients optimize their service delivery in ways they hadn’t thought possible.”

Upcoming Participation at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo

Xurrent will also be participating as an exhibitor at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, taking place from November 7-11, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. This event will provide Xurrent with the opportunity to showcase its latest advancements in service management and demonstrate how its platform is shaping the future of IT and business service delivery for enterprises across the UK and Ireland.

About Xurrent

Xurrent is transforming service management for the modern enterprise.

The Xurrent platform seamlessly connects teams to optimize IT service management through its AI-forward, service-oriented, and multi-tenant SaaS architecture. It automates cross-functional workflows, enabling frictionless service delivery that significantly enhances business outcomes. Xurrent is designed to be Easy, Advanced, and Complete—providing an intuitive user experience, cutting-edge capabilities, and comprehensive features that make it the most advanced ITSM platform available today. With a strong focus on ease of use and deployment, Xurrent empowers organizations to achieve exceptional results with minimal effort.

Hundreds of organizations worldwide trust Xurrent to elevate their Enterprise Service Management. In 2023, Xurrent was recognized for the third consecutive year as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice in the ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms. For more information, visit www.xurrent.com

Contacts

Media Contact:

David Libby



Email: david.libby@xurrent.com

Phone: 415-518-6611