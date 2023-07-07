<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Introducing ValTara SRL's PKR-Dual Delta Robot Cell: Revolutionizing Case Packing with Compact...
Business Wire

Introducing ValTara SRL’s PKR-Dual Delta Robot Cell: Revolutionizing Case Packing with Compact and Modular Design

di Business Wire

SCHIO, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ValTara SRL is proud to announce the release of our latest innovation, the PKR-Dual Delta Robot Cell. This cutting-edge automatic case packing machine redefines efficiency and flexibility in the packaging industry.




The PKR®-Dual Delta Robot Cell is designed with a compact and modular structure, enabling seamless operation of both cells either together or separately. This unique feature empowers our customers to adapt to varying production demands, maximizing productivity and optimizing resource allocation.

At the core of this robotic case packer are the dual Codian™ robots, integrated with dual Omron™ vision guided systems. This powerful combination allows for precise pick-and-place operations. The robots effortlessly handle the delicate bakery products, efficiently placing them into corrugated cases with utmost care and precision.

Manufactured in Schio, Italy, the PKR®-Delta Robot cells exemplify the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Each unit is engineered to cater to the specific needs of our valued customers, ensuring seamless integration into their production processes.

The PKR-Dual Delta Robot Cell is not only capable of handling rigid packages but also offers exceptional flexibility in dealing with various types of flexible packages. Our comprehensive family of PKR® robot cells provide clients with the most compact, flexible, and affordable solution available in the market today.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Pr5frRntdY

For more information about the PKR-Dual Delta Robot Cell and other cutting-edge packaging solutions offered by ValTara, please visit www.valtaratec.com

ValTara SRL is a leading provider of innovative packaging solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the industry through advanced robotics and automation technologies. With a commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile, and cost-effective solutions.

Contacts

www.valtaratec.com
info@valtaratec.com

Articoli correlati

EndFlex Packaging Machinery Introduces Turn-Key System to Fill Bottles Into Cartons

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miami, Florida-based EndFlex Packaging Machinery LLC introduces its automated packaging system to robotically pick and place bottles into...
Continua a leggere

Infineon further extends its edge AI capabilities and choice-of-platforms for Machine Learning-based models for Bluetooth customers by partnering with Edge Impulse

Business Wire Business Wire -
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced it is teaming with Edge Impulse to extend...
Continua a leggere

KKR Invests in Perú’s First Open Access Fiber Optic Network to Bridge the Digital Divide and Increase Competition in the Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading global investment firm KKR agrees to acquire a majority interest in PangeaCo and the fiber optic networks of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

EndFlex Packaging Machinery Introduces Turn-Key System to Fill Bottles Into Cartons

Business Wire