Introducing Tradu: a Powerful New Multi-asset Trading Platform

Historically, multi-asset trading has involved either having many accounts and mobile apps or using one confusing platform with a disjointed experience for each asset class. Tradu is redefining the trading industry by providing clients with an intuitive and advanced platform with a superior trading experience across each of the tradable markets, all from one portal that can be accessed via a mobile app and web platforms.

The multi-asset trading platform offers trading in listed equities, cryptocurrency markets and CFD trading, with the ability to apply leverage on stocks, indices, commodities, forex and cryptocurrencies*. In addition to multi-asset trading, Tradu’s eWallet* provides clients with the convenience of a virtual and physical debit card as well as seamless transfers between trading and eWallet accounts.

Tradu combines deep market access, state-of-the-art technology, decades of trading expertise and institutional-level pricing to offer an innovative platform that active traders and investors deserve. Clients can trade a range of assets on both a leveraged and unleveraged basis, with competitive and transparent pricing and personalised support with capable and accessible, human customer service.

Brendan Callan, CEO commented: “Tradu has been built by traders for traders to provide them with the platform they deserve – one that offers access to a variety of markets, all from one seriously powerful, sleek app. Too much of the retail trading industry has focused on gimmicky features, trend-chasing and gamification. Instead, we are laser focused on serving traders’ needs, offering aggressively competitive pricing, professional trading tools and a client service team that strives for excellence. Tradu is launching the next evolution of mobile trading to UK clients and will soon be expanding globally.”

*Products and services offered vary by region

About Tradu

Tradu is headquartered in London with offices around the world. The global Tradu team speaks more than two dozen languages and prides itself on its responsive and helpful client support.

Stratos also operates FXCM, an FX and CFD platform founded in 2001. Stratos will continue to offer FXCM services alongside Tradu’s multi-asset platform.

Stratos subsidiaries are authorised and regulated in the UK, Europe, Australia and South Africa.

