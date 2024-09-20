Home Business Wire Introducing “The Show Miami” – Social Fashion Fair of Miami
Introducing “The Show Miami” – Social Fashion Fair of Miami

The Show Miami will take place on March 17-19, 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#theshowmiamiofficial–“The Show Miami” is redefining the concept of traditional fashion trade shows, launching as the first-ever organized social fashion fair. Expect an unparalleled fashion experience with the Miami star dust!




“We are revolutionizing the industry by integrating social influencers as a pivotal communication force for brands. Their involvement amplifies brand messages, expands reach, and enhances engagement with both local and global communities. This approach offers a unique value proposition that is unmatched by any other fashion fair,” explains Ivan Herjavec, President of The Show Miami.

Mission

The Show Miami is committed to positioning Miami as the global hub for creative industries. This mission will be achieved by supporting local talents, creating job opportunities and driving economic growth, all in partnership with key local organizations and Miami-Dade County.

Mayor of Miami Beach Mr. Steven Meiner:

“We are going to put fashion on the map in Miami Beach. Visionaries like “The Show Miami” are helping advance the city’s role in building the ecosystem needed to make Miami Beach a capital for the fashion industry.”

Exhibitors of The Show Miami

Featuring 200 selected American and international brands for men and women, with apparel, footwear and accessories. The curation of brands includes diversified selection from European luxury houses to local streetwear designers. Several designers will use the fair for their exclusive drop releases or come-backs.

An Elevated Experience

The Organizor’s ultimate goal is to provide the best experience to all attendees. Buyers will get specially customized services, which will include pre-arranged appointments with exhibitors, buyer’s VIP lounges, networking with influencers and stylists, access to exclusive keynote speakers’ sessions and others.

The Show Miami is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of Miami’s rich cultural diversity and inclusive values. The entire exhibition space will be an immersive experience divided into five distinct sections, each representing a famous Miami neighborhoods. Brands will be curated according to style categories that align with these neighborhoods, creating a beautiful presentation that captivates both exhibitors and attendees.

The Show Miami invites social influencers to collaborate and brands to apply for exhibiting by visiting the website.

The Show Miami digital assets:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gRkpLJbHs3MRPoTM6FOKi6VZmCq9RELF?usp=drive_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akWIyaWQ1QY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew8mVp43BkE

 

Contacts

Katarina Hansell Bakic, (305) 432-7867, katarina@theshow.miami

