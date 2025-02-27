Introducing the New Video-First LTK Consumer App: Watch Creators Near You

New consumer experience offers location-based discovery and social connection

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the first and largest Creator Commerce™ platform, is announcing an all-new consumer app that expands beyond shopping to deliver a video-first experience to watch all content from creators near you and in major cities around the world. With the new LTK app, you control your feed with the ability to discover creators by interests and location, and for the first time, can see and connect with friends on LTK. For Creators, LTK is introducing new content editing tools in the LTK Creator app designed for a more seamless experience.

The creator economy is expanding faster than ever and is expected to be worth £395B by 2027. Creators have become the trusted source for entertainment, trends and products that shape consumer behavior. 91% of Gen Z and 78% of millennials turn to their favorite creators to see what’s trending. As creator spaces evolve, social media platforms are adopting interest-based algorithms, leaving 74% of consumers feeling that social media is no longer social. But, connection and community is what they want the most.

People want a destination to connect and curate a feed with the creators they follow, and creators need a platform that helps them build, nurture and attract new audiences - that’s where LTK comes in.

"We’ve rebuilt the LTK app from the ground up to deliver on what consumers want and what creators need— connection, discovery, and a seamless way to engage with content. The creator economy is evolving rapidly, and now is the time to pioneer a new way people experience and connect with their favorite creators. LTK is the creator app - we want it to be the daily destination to watch, discover and engage with creators you want to see and follow,” said Amber Venz Box, Co-Founder and President of LTK.

Watch and Discover Creators Near You

LTK is making it easier to watch and enjoy content from the creators you love and follow based on location and interest. With the new video-only Watch Tab, you can find creators near you and around the world, to see what’s trending locally and globally. Plus, since LTK posts no longer require product tags, LTK is now a place for all creator content not just shoppable moments. You’ll also be able to directly control your feed by filtering what content you want to watch, ranging from fashion and beauty to travel, adventure, fitness, and more.

Unlike traditional algorithm-driven experiences, LTK’s Watch Tab and Home Tab are shaped by you—giving you control to curate and keep up with your favorite Creators' recent posts. On the Home Tab, you can click scroll through content only from the creators you follow, click into dedicated creator profiles to watch their channel or access Daily Drops - the easy and quick way to view the latest video content published in the last 24 hours from the creators you follow.

Introduce yourself!

LTK is moving from being alone to being with friends. The new Profile Tab is a new centralized place to manage all things “you”. You’ll be able to personalize your profile with your name and image so creators can get to know you, as well as easily see, manage and shop your favorite posts, products, and Creators —all in one place. Soon, you can add friends on LTK to see who they follow and stay connected.

Stay in the know with the Activity Tab

The new Activity Tab is your go-to place for the latest updates and messages from Creators, products, and brands. With Chat, you will be able to see messages from Creators you follow and be able to directly engage with reactions1. You’ll also see updates on the latest posts, products you’ve favorited like price drops and sales from brands.

The editing suite in the LTK Creator App

LTK is evolving the Creator app to give LTK Creators more creative freedom, and with the new editing suite, content creation has never been more seamless. The built-in and free editing suite will offer new creative tools including:

Video editing: easily edit your videos by splicing, trimming, and more.

Text overlay: add custom text to highlight key info

Filters: set the perfect vibe for your photos and videos with filters and effects

Stickers: make your content more fun and personal with stickers that add some flair

Voiceover: record and add your own custom voiceover

Music: soon, add custom music to your own videos for more engaging content

Download or update to the new LTK consumer app in the App Store. New features and updates will be rolling out over the next several weeks. The new editing suite in the LTK Creator app will be available in early March in the App Store.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands - driving more than 55,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

1 Initially available to a select group of creators at launch and will gradually roll out to more creators in the coming weeks.

