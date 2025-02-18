Introducing the eTail Unplugged Podcast for eCommerce Professionals

eTail Unplugged will unveil the stories, strategies, and secrets to eCommerce success.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#eTail--Worldwide Business Research (WBR), the team behind the globally renowned eTail events, is thrilled to announce the launch of its podcast, eTail Unplugged. Co-hosted by Kristin Schoenstein, Elizabeth Robillard, and Leo Martinez, the show brings exclusive insights, innovative strategies, and actionable takeaways from eCommerce leaders directly to professionals worldwide.

“At eTail, we’ve always been committed to driving innovation and collaboration within the eCommerce industry,” said Kristin Schoenstein, eTail Chief of Staff. “With eTail Unplugged, we’re amplifying that mission by giving listeners unparalleled access to transformative strategies, success stories, and actionable advice from industry leaders.”

With new episodes released monthly, eTail Unplugged explores the latest industry trends and showcases strategies shaping eCommerce. Each episode features exclusive interviews with thought leaders and offers practical insights to help listeners drive success in their businesses.

Listeners can now access the first five episodes on the eTail website and Spotify. Here’s what’s in store:

Listeners can hear Kevin, Stephen, Brit, and Jeremiah live at eTail Palm Springs, the premier event for e-commerce and digital marketing leaders. Held from Feb. 24 - 27, 2025, at the JW Marriott Desert Springs, this year’s event will feature more speakers than ever before and cover cutting-edge topics shaping the future of eCommerce.

To reach the eTail Unplugged and event production team, email etail@wbresearch.com.

About eTail

Since 1999, eTail has been the leading annual conference for e-commerce and digital marketing professionals. Known for fostering innovation and collaboration, eTail offers unmatched educational content and networking opportunities through events in Palm Springs, Boston, Toronto, London, and more. Learn more at https://etaileast.wbresearch.com/about-etail.

