Introducing REALM™: Posh Expands Leading AI Platform with LLM-Native Reasoning Engine

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPlatform–Posh AI, a pioneering provider of advanced conversational AI solutions for the banking industry, today announced a significant advancement in its market-leading AI platform with the introduction of REALM™ (Reasoning Engine leveraging AI & Language Models). Each application serves a specific purpose, but they are designed to be interoperable, making it easy for users to work across them seamlessly.

With years of proven leadership in Financial Services AI, Posh has solidified its position as the preferred solution for financial institutions seeking cutting-edge AI technology to power intelligent virtual assistants that enhance customer and employee experiences. With the launch of REALM™, Posh continues to enhance its suite of AI products, which span voice, digital, and knowledge-based interactions, while ensuring compliance and security for the highly regulated banking industry.

What is REALM™? Posh’s proprietary reasoning engine that orchestrates multiple AI models, including leading LLMs, to enable more intelligent analysis and decision-making across Posh’s products, such as (but not limited to):

Personalized Responses: Posh’s AI assistants offer LLM-tailored responses for a more personalized interaction, with the option to “stick to the script” in scenarios where a deterministic response is preferred

Enhanced Understanding & Disambiguation: Posh's AI assistants can more accurately interpret the root intention(s) and sentiment(s) behind a user's inquiry, and automatically request clarification from the user when needed

Semantic Knowledge Search: Advanced retrieval techniques that provide concise and relevant information from knowledge sources, like web pages and documents

Compliance and Security: Built-in guardrails and controls that meet the stringent regulatory requirements of the banking sector, ensuring AI operations are fully compliant and auditable

“We’re excited to announce Posh’s latest advancement in the conversational AI realm, pun intended!” said Karan Kashyap, Co-Founder & CEO of Posh. “REALM™ is our underlying engine that powers intelligent reasoning across all our AI offerings. It combines LLMs’ reasoning abilities with Posh’s proprietary, domain-focused AI models, giving us the flexibility to innovate and scale while maintaining the guardrails necessary for regulated industries like banking. REALM™ ultimately enables more delightful conversational experiences and helpful banking moments.”

A Shared Foundation Spanning Posh’s Products: Posh’s platform, powered by REALM™, offers a foundation of shared services that drive advanced capabilities across its suite of products. Whether enhancing customer service or streamlining employee operations, financial institutions can rely on Posh to deliver:

Unified Knowledge: A centralized knowledge management system seamlessly integrates your website, documents, knowledge bases, and other ad hoc knowledge sources to power AI Assistants, ensuring consistent, information-rich experiences across all channels while streamlining deployment and ongoing management

AI-Powered Insights: Analyze comprehensive bot performance metrics, providing actionable insights to optimize efficiency, address coverage gaps, and suggest improvements that enhance the overall customer experience across all interaction points

No-Code Configuration: A user-friendly admin interface empowers teams to create natural, personalized interactions effortlessly, with AI-driven writing assistance and customizable workflows. Teams can design escalation and routing rules, define next-best actions, and connect directly to their website or knowledge base, enabling assistants to provide up-to-date, personalized responses without manual content creation—reducing the time needed for tailored interactions by up to 50%.

Seamless Integrations: Posh provides seamless integrations with existing banking and telephony systems, proven across over 100+ financial institutions and 200+ active product deployments. Our in-house expertise and robust API capabilities ensure rapid deployment and reliable, scalable performance.

Security and Controls: Posh's multi-layered security, including encryption and MFA, ensures data safety, transparency, and robust protection at every step, enabling financial institutions to control generative AI features with business rules, audit logs, and customizable permissions

For more information about REALM™ and Posh’s market-leading AI platform, visit posh.ai/platform.

About Posh

Posh AI is committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. Powered by our proprietary platform, Posh AI assistants empower frontline staff and transform customer interactions. Purpose-built for financial services, Posh’s AI spans voice, digital, and knowledge channels, offering conversational customer service, 24/7 self-service, and increased employee efficiency. Supported by top AI and financial institution experts, Posh’s solutions significantly enhance customer and employee experiences. Learn more about Posh at www.posh.ai and follow Posh on Linkedin.

