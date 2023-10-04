Introducing Portfolio360: Dynamic Unveils Seamless Advisor Portal Experience To Access its Asset Management Capabilities

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RIAs—Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and professional services provider for wealth advisors, announced the official launch of Portfolio360, a custom-developed advisor portal to ease integration and minimize disruption for third-party RIAs using its asset management services.





With the new portal, advisors desiring to outsource their investment management can partner with Dynamic to tap into the comprehensive support of Dynamic’s dedicated Investment Management team without the need to directly affiliate and use the firm’s core technology platform or advisor service offerings. This marks a milestone for Dynamic as it extends its asset management experience beyond its core network of advisors for the first time in the firm’s 14-year history.

The Portfolio360 advisor portal is an integral component of Dynamic’s modified Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP) for non-network advisory firms and part of a strategic initiative by the firm to accelerate development of its institutionalized asset management services. The portal serves those wealth advisors desiring to maintain their own technology while outsourcing their portfolio management.

“We understand that advisors value both efficiency and independence in delivering quality asset management services and sound investment advice,” said Chief Business Development Officer Steve Kulesza, CFP®. “Portfolio360 offers seamless integration for third-party advisors to easily access the same comprehensive asset management services currently available to our network of RIAs and advisors using our full-service model.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cannon, added, “The Portfolio360 platform serves as a testament to Dynamic’s commitment to empowering wealth advisors and listening to wealth advisors’ needs for more flexibility and options. Portfolio360 advances our ability to continue to give more advisors the freedom to choose the services that best align with their needs and the needs of their clients.”

Last fall, Dynamic released Portfolio360 to a limited number of wealth advisors outside of its network, along with a collection of enhanced ETF strategies designed to meet the needs of a range of client scenarios from simple to highly complex. The enhanced strategies comprise total-return strategies designed to maximize long-term, risk-adjusted performance; objective-based strategies that focus on specific client goals; and unique, solution-based strategies to address a multitude of investor situations.

Early this year, the firm rolled out Dynamic Custom Fixed Income strategies to help clients maximize the opportunities presented with higher interest rates.

For more information about Portfolio360, visit the FAQs page, or to schedule a demo, contact Dynamic at (888) 997-4212 or joinus@dynamicadvisorsolutions.com.

About Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors

For successful wealth advisors who value independence and desire to elevate their practices, Dynamic Advisor Solutions is a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), providing professional services and TAMP solutions. Dynamic delivers a complete business and investment solution, myVirtualPractice™, to create efficiencies so advisors can focus on providing exceptional client experiences. Dynamic’s U.S. network comprises approximately 85 wealth advisory practices in 18 states; it includes Independent Advisor Representatives (IARs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), serving more than 5,300 clients and more than $4 billion in assets (as of September 2023). For more information, visit DynamicAdvisorSolutions.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Dynamic Advisor Solutions, LLC, dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor.

Contacts

Kim Cecere



For Dynamic Advisor Solutions



602.237.6005



kim@onpointbrand.com