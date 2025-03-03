Introducing Nova-3 Medical: The Most Accurate Medical Transcription Model in the World

Deepgram Equips Healthcare Technology Innovators with a Cutting-Edge Enterprise Runtime Platform and Real-Time Medical Transcription API to Build Advanced Voice AI Applications that Enhance Care Delivery

Booth #136 | AI Pavilion | HIMSS25 | March 3-6, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HIMSS Conference Las Vegas – Deepgram, the leading voice AI platform for enterprise use cases, today announced the launch of Nova‑3 Medical, its next‑generation AI-powered speech‑to‑text (STT) model specifically engineered for the healthcare industry. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of clinical environments, Nova‑3 Medical enables developers to build highly accurate, customizable, and secure voice AI products and solutions tailored for healthcare settings. It seamlessly integrates with Deepgram’s enterprise runtime platform—including advanced text-to-speech (TTS) and speech-to-speech (STS) capabilities—providing a comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools that deliver enterprise-grade performance, adaptability, and cost efficiency. From streamlining clinical documentation to revolutionizing therapeutic scribing, Deepgram powers transformative medical transcription applications for industry leaders, driving exceptional outcomes across the healthcare spectrum.

Meeting the Growing Demand for AI-Powered Healthcare Transcription

As healthcare rapidly digitizes—with the widespread adoption of electronic health records, telemedicine, and digital health platforms—the demand for AI-powered transcription has never been greater. Traditional off-the-shelf speech-to-text models often struggle with the complexities of clinical terminology, leading to transcription errors and “hallucinations” that can compromise patient care. With the medical transcription market projected to grow from USD 85.3 billion in 2023 to USD 190.2 billion by 2032, developers building voice-AI applications for healthcare need infrastructure that not only delivers exceptional accuracy and speed but also provides the flexibility to meet diverse regulatory and operational requirements.

Built to meet these demands, Nova-3 Medical leverages advanced machine learning and specialized medical vocabulary training to set a new standard in healthcare transcription. Engineered for real-world clinical environments, the model accurately captures specialized medical terms, acronyms, and clinical jargon—even in challenging far-field audio conditions where providers step away from recording devices such as desktops and tablets. Moreover, it delivers structured transcriptions that seamlessly integrate with clinical workflows and EHR systems, ensuring vital patient data is accurately organized and readily accessible. Its flexible, self‑service customization—featuring Keyterm Prompting for up to 100 key terms—allows developers to tailor the solution to the unique needs of various medical specialties while versatile deployment options, including on‑premises and VPC configurations, ensure enterprise‑grade security and HIPAA compliance.

“Nova‑3 Medical represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to transforming clinical documentation through AI,” said Scott Stephenson, CEO of Deepgram. “By addressing the nuances of clinical language and offering unprecedented customization, we are empowering developers to build products that improve patient care and operational efficiency.”

“Speech-to-text for enterprise use cases is not trivial, and there is a fundamental difference between voice AI platforms designed for Enterprise use cases vs. entertainment use cases,” said Kevin Fredrick, Managing Partner at OneReach.ai. “Deepgram’s Nova-3 model and Nova-3-Medical model, are leading voice AI offerings, including TTS, in terms of the accuracy, latency, efficiency, and scalability required for enterprise use cases.”

Benchmarking Nova-3 Medical: Accuracy, Speed, and Efficiency

Nova-3 Medical delivers industry-leading transcription accuracy, optimizing both overall word recognition and critical medical term accuracy for voice-driven healthcare applications.

WER Comparison (see figure 1)

With a median Word Error Rate (WER) of 3.45%, Nova-3 Medical outperforms competing models, achieving a 63.6% reduction in errors compared to the next best competitor. This improvement enhances documentation precision, minimizes manual corrections, and streamlines workflows for healthcare providers.

KER Comparison (see figure 2)

However, medical transcription accuracy isn't limited to WER—correctly capturing critical medical terms is essential for minimizing patient care risks. Nova-3 Medical achieves a Keyword Error Rate (KER) of 6.79%, marking a 40.35% reduction in errors compared to the next best competitor. This ensures that fewer critical drug names, conditions, and procedures are misrecognized, reducing the chances of transcription errors that could lead to miscommunication, improper documentation, or even patient safety risks.

In addition to transcription accuracy, Nova-3 Medical's performance excels in real-time applications, where speed and scalability are crucial. Optimized for real-time use, Nova‑3 Medical transcribes speech 5 to 40 times faster than most alternative speech recognition vendors, making it ideal for telemedicine and digital health platforms. Its scalable architecture ensures that as transcription volumes grow, healthcare tech companies can maintain high performance without incurring excessive costs. Starting at $0.0077 per minute of streaming audio, Nova‑3 Medical is more than 2x more affordable than leading cloud providers, reducing operational expenses and enabling companies to reinvest in innovation, accelerate product development, and offer competitive pricing to drive market adoption.

Visit Deepgram at Booth #136 in the AI Pavilion at HIMSS25, March 3-6, 2025, to see Nova-3 Medical in action; and don’t miss these sessions:

Session: From AI Scribes to EHR Automation: How Deepgram Enables Healthtech with Voice AI and Amazon Bedrock

When: Tuesday, March 4, 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

Where: AI Pavilion, Venetian, Level 2, Hall A

Session: Voice AI Mixer with Deepgram & OneReach.ai

When: Wednesday, March 5, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Where: Venetian, Palazzo Ballroom, Palazzo A

For more information about Nova‑3 Medical and how it is revolutionizing healthcare transcription, please visit www.deepgram.com.

About Deepgram

Deepgram is the leading voice AI platform for enterprise use cases, offering speech-to-text (STT), text-to-speech (TTS), and full speech-to-speech (STS) capabilities. 200,000+ developers build with Deepgram’s voice-native foundational models – accessed through cloud APIs or as self-hosted / on-premises APIs – due to our unmatched accuracy, low latency, and pricing. Customers include technology ISVs building voice products or platforms, co-sell partners working with large enterprises, and enterprises solving internal use cases. Having processed over 50,000 years of audio and transcribed over 1 trillion words, there is no organization in the world that understands voice better than Deepgram. To learn more, visit www.deepgram.com, read our developer docs, or follow @DeepgramAI on X and LinkedIn.

