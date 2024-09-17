Introducing LTK Co-Pilot: A Powerful Partner Built to Propel Creator Success, Boosting Earnings and Efficiency

The groundbreaking LTK Co-Pilot always works behind the scenes to help LTK Creators save time and earn more

LTK Co-Pilot is a suite of tools that enables faster content creation, simplifies content management, amplifies posts and retargets followers to optimize creator businesses on LTK

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the first and largest Creator Commerce™ platform, is announcing LTK Co-Pilot, a groundbreaking, free suite of tools changing the way creators manage their businesses. Designed to take the work of content creation and community management off of creators’ plates, LTK Co-Pilot empowers creators to optimize their business for maximum success and focus their time, money and energy.









LTK Co-Pilot does the work for creators – helping fast-track their content creation, amplify and market their content and strategically retarget their community to drive sales. A subset of LTK Co-Pilot features are powered by LTK AI, leveraging LTK’s hundreds of millions of proprietary data points across 1M brands, billions in sales and a constantly growing catalog of more than 450M+ products. Running behind the scenes, LTK Co-Pilot serves as a partner and assistant for creators, always working for our creators to find new ways to save them time and help them earn more.

A game-changer for LTK Creators, LTK Co-Pilot was designed to simplify their lives and amplify their business, so they can focus on what they do best: curating, creating and connecting. LTK’s foundation is built on being our creators’ power partner and this latest innovation is core to the company’s mission of empowering creators to be as economically successful as possible.

“The job of a creator is never-ending and incredibly time-consuming – they are often covering what an entire company does by themselves. That’s why we’re launching LTK Co-Pilot – their partner, always working behind the scenes, to help them work faster and monetize better on the LTK platform,” said Kit Ulrich, General Manager of LTK’s Creator Shopping Platform. “LTK’s core purpose has been and always will be to help creators grow their business and be as economically successful as possible. We are creators’ strategic ally – providing them with cutting-edge and advanced technology to meet their ever-growing needs.”

As part of the launch of LTK Co-Pilot, LTK is unveiling three new, LTK AI-powered features for creators:

Auto-Tag Products transforms a creator’s posting flow with AI: This game-changing, new feature that is saving creators time whenever they create a new post in LTK. Auto-Tag Products leverages AI to automatically detect, identify and suggest products in a creator’s photo from the products saved in the creator’s folders.

This game-changing, new feature that is saving creators time whenever they create a new post in LTK. Auto-Tag Products leverages AI to automatically detect, identify and suggest products in a creator’s photo from the products saved in the creator’s folders. Auto-Generated Video Captions enhance the video experience on LTK: LTK Co-Pilot, using AI, creates free, auto-generated video captions for all creators’ video content. Since 50% of videos on LTK are being watched on mute, this new feature allows a creator’s community to fully enjoy a creator’s video content for maximum impact. Captions can easily be disabled by shoppers by either long-pressing or tapping the captions, to toggle off.

LTK Co-Pilot, using AI, creates free, auto-generated video captions for all creators’ video content. Since 50% of videos on LTK are being watched on mute, this new feature allows a creator’s community to fully enjoy a creator’s video content for maximum impact. Captions can easily be disabled by shoppers by either long-pressing or tapping the captions, to toggle off. ‘Add Product to My LTK’ automatically builds out LTK content and boosts visibility: With this new feature, LTK Co-Pilot helps creators by instantly adding products to their LTK. When creators find and save a product in the new Search Tab, it will be automatically published to the Products Tab on their LTK for extra visibility and increased earnings opportunities.

LTK Co-Pilot offers a long line of free, built-in features empowering LTK Creators to be more efficient, more effectively reach shoppers and connect with brands, including:

Efficient Content Creation:

Product Commission Comparison : Gives creators direct access to all available commission rates at their fingertips to compare and tag the highest-earning partner.

Gives creators direct access to all available commission rates at their fingertips to compare and tag the highest-earning partner. LTK DM : Provides creators an automatic direct message tool to instantly share the details of their Instagram posts directly with their community.

Provides creators an automatic direct message to instantly share the details of their Instagram posts directly with their community. Low Stock Push Notifications : Automatically sends creators push notifications to indicate when a product from a recent post is low in stock so they can replace or provide alternatives for their community and continue to earn.

Automatically sends creators push notifications to indicate when a product from a recent post is low in stock so they can replace or provide alternatives for their community and continue to earn. Upload from Social : Enables creators to instantly upload their Instagram stories and posts to auto-fill their LTK. It also helps creators new to LTK jumpstart their LTK by importing their Instagram profile information.

Automatic Retargeting & Marketing:

Shopper Alerts : Notifies shoppers of all “Price Drop” or “Back in Stock” items, LTK Shopper Alerts automatically sends push and email notifications to help drive sales for creators.

Notifies shoppers of all “Price Drop” or “Back in Stock” items, LTK Shopper Alerts automatically sends push and email notifications to help drive sales for creators. Push and Email Notifications : Automatically retargets LTK’s 40 million monthly, high-intent shoppers for creators with push and email notifications, such as ‘Complete the Look’ emails that help drive more sales with no extra work. In the past two years alone, LTK has sent almost 100M messages to creators’ communities to maximize their earning potential.

Automatically retargets LTK’s 40 million monthly, high-intent shoppers for creators with push and email notifications, such as ‘Complete the Look’ emails that help drive more sales with no extra work. In the past two years alone, LTK has sent almost 100M messages to creators’ communities to maximize their earning potential. Subscribe Notifications : LTK sends push notifications to shoppers whenever an LTK Creator they subscribe to on the platform posts new looks, recommendations, sales and more.

Driving Brand Discovery & Collaborations:

LTK Match : Providing creators more earning opportunities with brands by leveraging LTK AI to match creators and brands for maximum brand efficacy. 60% of creators cast through LTK Match have never been cast before.

LTK Co-Pilot is available now to LTK Creators, with more features like Auto-Generated Caption and Add Product to Your LTK rolling out soon to creators. For more information, please visit: www.shopltk.com.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive nearly $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands – driving more than 44,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram, and LTK on LinkedIn.

