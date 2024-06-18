Introducing Logitech Keys-To-Go 2, an Ultra-Portable Keyboard for Tablets

New multi-OS keyboard with built-in protective cover provides better typing experience on-the-go

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Keyboard–Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today has unveiled its Keys-To-Go 2, an ultra-portable wireless keyboard designed for tablets, mobile devices and laptops. It features a built-in cover to protect it from damage or spills, while the slim, lightweight design makes this keyboard easy to pack and go. Tailored for mobile computing, Keys-To-Go 2 is multi-OS compatible, so users can effortlessly work, learn, and create from any device, any location, at any time.









“In today’s fast-paced world, staying productive while on-the-go is essential,” said Joseph Mingori, general manager of mobile solutions and partnerships at Logitech. “We understand the challenges that mobile professionals face and their desire to find solutions that allow them to carry less and do more from anywhere. Keys-To-Go 2 is a highly-personal device that creates an ideal workspace, wherever your workspace may be.”

Keys-To-Go 2, available in Lilac, Pale Grey and Graphite, features scissor keys for a comfortable, efficient and more precise typing experience. Connect via BluetoothⓇ with up to three devices via the Easy-Switch keys, and type seamlessly across tablets, phones and laptops. This compact keyboard is available in two layouts, Universal (Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS and MacOS) and dedicated Apple layout (iPadOS, iOS and macOS).

Logitech is dedicated to designing a positive future through ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, and we believe that there is no need to compromise portability with sustainability. Keys-To-Go 2 is responsibly designed to be powerfully portable with a smaller footprint to set users free to work, learn and create on-the-go in style, with the peace of mind that they have chosen well. The plastic parts in Keys-To-Go 2 include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics: 36% for Pale Grey and Graphite, 33% for Lilac. The aluminum in Keys-To-Go top case is made with renewable energy, rather than fossil fuels for a lower carbon impact and its paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Availability and Pricing

Keys-To-Go 2 will be available globally in June 2024 on www.logitech.com and at other global retailers for a recommended retail price of $79.99.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Contacts

Wendy Spander



Logitech



1-510-713-5393



wspander@logitech.com