Introducing Levitate: ‘Uplifting’ Your Metrics Woes Because Self-Management Sucks Like Gravity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudStorage–Today, Last9 is announcing the launch of Levitate – A managed Prometheus to uplift your metric woes.

Nearly 80% of all the metrics data collected is unused. Organizations still pay exorbitant costs to store these metrics. The pain of retaining and managing historical data, and the ability to contextually transfer it as you hire more engineers, is insurmountable.

Storing metrics without having to worry about scale needs to be the norm.

Uplifting your metrics woes

There was a time when folks were discussing build vs. buy for cloud storage. Now, that conversation is redundant. Time series storage is at that point – it makes no sense to maintain your time series databases.

Customers we’ve spoken with highlighted the endless exasperation of scaling their time series database. It was not just cardinality, but the constant tuning to improve retention, optimize latency, ensure the availability of core workflows and dashboards. This hampered their ability to build a resilient reliability mandate.

We piloted Levitate with a few clients, but our biggest test was to roll out Levitate to one of the world’s largest OTT players. When concurrent users climb from 1 million to 25 million in minutes, and crash back to 2-3 million, a systems engineer understands the tech powering these experiences for customers.

After managing an unprecedented scale of 600+ million metrics a minute at 200 ms of ingestion, we’re now opening Levitate to the public.

Imagine missing a critical goal from Ronaldo, or the final Formula 1 race – you’ve effectively ruined a customer’s most memorable piece of history. We quickly realized how effective Levitate was in managing high cardinality. What started as an experiment soon became a crucial product.

Dramatically reduce your Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

The 4 essential parts of Levitate (Policy, Query-Routing, Sync, and Consumption engines) work together to ensure we bring down your total cost of monitoring.

By tiering data according to needs, improving dashboard speeds, trimming data explosion, reducing overheads to manage, and scaling a time series database, Levitate is able to pass down obvious cost advantages to customers.

Our existing customers have more than halved their storage costs with Levitate, excluding advantages over reduced engineering overheads and their management.

What makes Levitate different

Reduce all operational toil = More productivity, lesser costs. Manage mission-critical storage = High query performance, high availability, and low latency writing.

Levitate’s write availability SLA is ~ 99.9%, with no work needed by your team.

That means Prometheus agents can be lightweight transmitters. Bye Bye storage concerns and no data loss.

Our standard read availability SLA is 99.5%, giving your team confidence that your monitoring database won’t leave your team blind during an incident.

Inspired by principles of Data Warehousing, where Data Tiering is a common phenomenon, we introduced tiers for the Time Series storage.

Levitate Data Tiers

Levitate can segregate data into Virtual clusters, or Tiers, with distinct access control parameters like:

Retention Limit – Limit the data that is available in the Tier—i.e x months/days/hours.

Concurrency Control – Limit the active number of queries the Tier can handle simultaneously. This is the most trustworthy indicator of Performance.

Range Control – Limit the number of days of data allowed to be looked up in a single query. It directly impacts the number of data points or series loaded into the memory.

That’s not all.

We have powerful Policies and Governance features with Levitate. This helps identify dead time series metrics data and trim the fat according to policies the team creates.

In all, Levitate has the right control levers to tame data growth and control costs while not losing sight of the most critical metrics and workflows. In the journey to improve Reliability, you start with the fundamentals; attacking the root cause of metrics storage helps build a strong Reliability mandate.

