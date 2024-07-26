Introducing LEDGER FLEX — Easy, Secure Self-Custody, Free From Compromise

Ledger also announced Ledger Security Key, a new app allowing seamless login, essential for Proof of You

Ledger, the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises, today launched for sale Ledger Flex, its second new product launch in 2024. Released during Ledger's tenth anniversary, Ledger Flex and the previously released Ledger Stax mark the inception of a new generation of Ledger hardware, featuring secure E Ink® touchscreen displays powered by Ledger's Secure OS. Ledger Flex is available to purchase today on Ledger.com and through our retail partners around the world for $249, shipping immediately.









Ledger Flex marks the new standard for Ledger devices, featuring NFC and a secure E Ink® touchscreen, at an attractive price point. Ledger Flex is an homage to the iconic black and steel motif featured on Ledger devices for a decade, a reminder of Ledger’s heritage of uncompromising security. Its high-resolution, 2.8” display provides clarity when signing transactions or approving logins. E Ink® offers unmatched energy efficiency, so the battery can last for weeks or even months on one charge.

“After a decade of setting the standard for security and self-custody in crypto and digital assets, I’m proud to say we’re raising the bar again,” says Pascal Gauthier, Chairman & CEO of Ledger. “By launching both Ledger Flex and Ledger Stax this year, we’re redefining the experience of self-custody. Ledger devices already secure more than 20% of the world’s digital assets, and our new secure touchscreen category will make self-custody more accessible than ever before for more consumers and enterprises.”

Secure signing devices are key to a future where Proof of You becomes essential — as more of our value becomes digitized, society will need trusted methods to prove identity. The rapid advancement of AI pushes provenance to the forefront of technology’s biggest challenges, and trusting what you see becomes increasingly difficult. Ledger devices are the only products in the world with secure touchscreens, making them essential for protecting both your digital value and your identity. Ledger devices bring security to your inherently insecure devices.

After a decade of building uncompromising secure devices and a robust open-source developer ecosystem, Ledger is ready to secure a world that’s embracing AI. Where AI creates abundance, the blockchain is a natural partner by creating scarcity and authenticity. Ledger secures the blockchain, and will build applications to serve the need for Proof of You.

This begins with a new app for Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex: Ledger Security Key, providing Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and Passkey capabilities. Passkeys provide a secure and convenient alternative to traditional passwords, and can eliminate phishing from your security risk factors. With Ledger Security Key, you can use your Ledger wallet to login without having to pull up your password or use a less secure 2FA such as a browser extension or SMS. This feature is built on the open FIDO 2 specification, ensuring decentralized access across platforms, and is already compatible with Google, Amazon, Binance, Coinbase, and much more. Simply tap your Ledger Flex or Ledger Stax to your phone to login to supported services, or connect via USB to your laptop or PC.

“Without a secure screen, you are not secure. Period. The easy-to-use secure touchscreens of Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are the only truly secure touchscreens in the world, battle tested by the Donjon and third parties,” says Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger. “With growing digital ownership and AI fakes, digital asset security, proof-of-humanity, and proof-of identity is more crucial than ever. Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are the secure touchscreens to go with the insecure touchscreen in your pocket.”

Ledger Flex is partnered by Ledger Live, the leading omni-chain companion app, which enables users to connect seamlessly with their Ledger device. Ledger Live is the most secure way to buy, sell, swap and earn yield on your crypto, integrated with global providers such as Moonpay, Coinbase, PayPal, and Lido. To date, Ledger supports over 10,000 coins & tokens on more than 70 blockchains in Ledger Live, and approximately 200 dApps have been integrated into the Ledger ecosystem. Developers who want to build on the Ledger ecosystem can check out our updated Developer Portal here.

Embracing a future built on digital value requires secure recovery options, ensuring your digital value or identity is never lost. In 2023 Ledger launched Ledger Recover, provided by Coincover, a service that enables users to encrypt, shard, and backup their secret recovery phrase, which supports Ledger Flex from launch, in addition to the already available Ledger Stax. With Ledger Recover you never have to worry about recovering access to your wallet, even if your physical Secret Recovery Phrase backup is lost or destroyed. With Ledger Live, ™Ledger Security Key, and Ledger Recover, the entire digital ownership experience is present and possible only on the Ledger ecosystem.

Ledger Flex is available today on Ledger.com and in Best Buy all across the US for $249. A special Ledger Flex BTC Edition is also available. Accessories to protect your Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex are shipping now.

With the introduction of Ledger Flex, there is now a Ledger device available at a price point for everyone:

LEDGER NANO S PLUS™: Ledger’s uncompromising security for your Bitcoin and crypto, available for just $79.



LEDGER NANO X™: More connectivity, featuring Bluetooth for on the go transactions at $149.



LEDGER FLEX™: Ledger’s next-generation touch interface and form factor at $249.



LEDGER STAX™: Premium next-gen design featuring the world’s first curved E Ink® display, with Qi charging and stacking magnets. Designed by Tony Fadell. Secured by Ledger, at $399, with a magnet shell in every box.

LEDGER FLEX SPECS:



Dimensions: 78.40 mm × 56.50 mm × 7.70 mm



Security: Ledger EAL 6+ certified secure element (ST33K1M5)



Screen type: E Ink® (up to 16 grays), customizable always-on lock screen, capacitive touch



Screen resolution: 2.8”, 600 x 480 pixels



Weight: 57.5g



Connectivity: USB C, Bluetooth® 5.2, NFC

ABOUT LEDGER

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 180 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger’s security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

Don’t buy “a hardware wallet.” Buy a LEDGER™ device.

