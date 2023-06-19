Introducing hotelBschool.com: A Groundbreaking Training Platform for Hotel Industry Professionals

Boost Your Skills This Summer with a 20% Discount on All Courses

RED ROCK, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hoteldigitalmarketing–Pioneering a new era in professional development, hotelBschool is thrilled to announce the launch the launch of its new online and on-demand training platform specifically designed for hotel industry professionals. The platform is tailored to meet the needs of hotel professionals seeking to enhance their skills and excel in their career. The current course catalogue includes hotel digital marketing, sales, metasearch, prospecting, STR report analysis, front desk reservation sales training, data analytics and the catalogue continues to grow.

“While the ‘B’ in hotelBschool can stand for business, it also represents the verb ‘to be.’ Our aim is to empower hoteliers to ‘be’ more – more knowledgeable, capable, confident, and marketable,” explained Holly Zoba, co-founder. “Regardless of your role within the hospitality industry – be it at brands, management companies, independent hotels, or vendors – there’s something for everyone.”

To celebrate its launch, hotelBschool is offering a 20% discount on all courses. The goal of this launch campaign is to encourage professionals across the hospitality industry, from hotel general managers and directors of sales and marketing, to revenue managers, front office managers and everything in-between, to make the most of their summer by investing in their career growth.

“You can go on vacation this summer and still boost your skills to get ahead of the competition,” says Dan Wacksman, co-founder. “Our courses are 100% self-paced, allowing you to start and stop at your convenience. By the end of the summer, you could be ready to take your career to the next level, and even if you get too busy this summer the courses can be taken any time in 2023.”

To take advantage of the 20% discount, prospective learners should visit hotelBschool.com and use the promo code Summer2023 at checkout.

About hotelBschool.com

Co-Founded by hotel industry veterans Holly Zoba and Dan Wacksman, hotelBschool.com aims to provide practical, relevant, and high-quality on-demand training to meet the needs of the hotel industry. The platform aims to provide hoteliers with the knowledge and skills to be more knowledgeable, capable, confident, and marketable. The platform is designed to be a one-stop solution for hotel training. It aims to aggregate hotel training in one easy-to-use platform and offer those in the industry who want to share their knowledge a platform to do so. hotelBschool.com training is practical, taught by active practitioners who understand the challenges and solutions in depth. The platform has strict quality control, ensuring only the best training and instructors’ content is available.

