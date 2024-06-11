Introducing HAI, the Human-Centred AI Translation Service From RWS

New digital self-service platform fuses human and artificial intelligence for precise, culturally relevant translations – anytime, anywhere

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS is delighted to announce the launch of HAI, a new digital self-service platform that integrates RWS’s AI-powered technology and linguistic expertise, enabling everyone to translate content quickly, easily and securely – without compromising on quality.

HAI is designed to remove the barriers to entering new markets by providing quality, professional translations online. Powered by RWS’s industry-leading AI-enabled technology and supported by human expertise, HAI provides clients with a trusted one-stop-shop for all their content translation needs.

HAI puts clients at the early stages of their globalization journey in control, allowing them to get started instantly. Features and benefits include:

Intuitive digital experience : Users can register online, manage quotes, upload content and receive a timeline – all with a few clicks, ensuring that publishable content is delivered on time and to budget.

: Users can register online, manage quotes, upload content and receive a timeline – all with a few clicks, ensuring that publishable content is delivered on time and to budget. Powered by RWS: HAI leverages RWS’s proprietary AI-enabled technology and linguistic expertise across 548 languages.

HAI leverages RWS’s proprietary AI-enabled technology and linguistic expertise across 548 languages. Human-centred: Behind the scenes RWS’s localization experts monitor projects and are always available to consult and offer guidance.

Behind the scenes RWS’s localization experts monitor projects and are always available to consult and offer guidance. Secure-by-design: Unlike freely available online translation tools, HAI provides clients with a fully secure, GDPR compliant online platform – ensuring client content is never exposed, re-used, or shared with any third-party.

Unlike freely available online translation tools, HAI provides clients with a fully secure, GDPR compliant online platform – ensuring client content is never exposed, re-used, or shared with any third-party. Built on innovation: HAI will continue to innovate and evolve to address clients’ content challenges.

“HAI has been designed based on client demand for simpler, faster and more direct ways of accessing our services online,“ explains Emma Crarer, VP of HAI. “We bring together the best of our people and technology to deliver a new, compelling digital experience for our clients – allowing them to unlock the power of their content and reach audiences globally.”

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

