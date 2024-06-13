Introducing Element U.S. Space & Defense – The Next Chapter for NTS Technical Systems

Unveils New Brand Identity to Underscore Its Sharpened Focus on Serving the Space and Defense Sector

BELCAMP, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTS Technical Systems—the global authority for independent testing services across multiple industries—has reemerged as Element U.S. Space & Defense, marking a new era in the company’s transformative 63-year legacy. As a trusted government testing partner and pioneer service provider in space exploration since the 1960s, this new brand identity underscores its commitment to space and defense while continuing to serve other commercial markets.





“We have been intentional in setting the standard for testing excellence since 1961, and our decision to rebrand as Element U.S. Space & Defense exemplifies that commitment—embodying our concerted focus, expansion plans and investments aimed at raising the bar for testing services that will advance the space and defense industry’s important work,” said President & CEO of Element U.S. Space & Defense, Dennis Pyatt. “Our trusted team remains dedicated to providing the same high-quality testing services that define our legacy while simultaneously expanding our capabilities to better serve the U.S. Government and the U.S. industrial base.”

Following Element Materials Technology’s acquisition in September 2022, the NTS brand was divided—merging NTS Labs into Element’s portfolio while NTS Technical Systems was established as a separate and independently operated entity within the Element portfolio focusing on industrial bases in space and defense. This rebranding represents the next logical step in the company’s evolution, strategically aligning with its mission to deliver the most advanced testing services to this distinct market. While the company will now conduct business as Element U.S. Space & Defense, its legal name will remain NTS Technical Systems, allowing for continuity under existing contracts, purchase orders and agreements.

The company is globally regarded for its technical excellence and reliability, offering advanced testing services to meet stringent military and commercial compliance standards. From environmental simulations and EMI/EMC testing to ballistics, munitions, dynamic and hydraulics testing, its services mitigate risks and accelerate product development and market readiness.

To learn more about Element U.S. Space & Defense’s rebranding and its award-winning test and engineering services, please visit www.elementdefense.com.

About Element U.S. Space & Defense: Element U.S. Space & Defense, (formerly NTS Technical Systems) stands at the forefront of testing innovation, as a trusted government testing partner to NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies and prominent industry leaders across the space and defense sectors. Today, Element U.S. Space & Defense brings more than 60 years of experience and expertise in navigating the most complex projects and programs in the world. From centrifuge testing for the latest Mars rover, vibration testing for the Space Launch System (SLS), or environmental simulations for next-generation missiles, Element U.S. Space & Defense is the pioneering partner for highly custom, end-to-end testing design and implementation. For additional information about Element U.S. Space & Defense, visit www.elementdefense.com or call (800) 270-2516.

Contacts

Michelle Choi, Element U.S. Space & Defense



Michelle.choi@elementdefense.com | (657) 286-9444