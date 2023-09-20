Introducing eero Max 7—The Fastest, Most Powerful eero Yet

Using the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, TrueMesh, and 10 Gigabit Ethernet, eero Max 7 will deliver the fastest speeds eero customers have ever experienced

The Max is an all-new class of eero, setting a high bar for performance and representing the best of eero

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced eero Max 7, its first Wi-Fi 7 mesh system and the fastest, most powerful eero yet. eero Max 7 combines the company’s patented TrueMesh networking technology with the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard to dramatically increase speeds, avoid interference from neighboring networks, and improve mesh latency–and with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, it’s now possible to download a 4K movie in 10 seconds or a 50 gigabyte video game in less than a minute.





“Connectivity is core to our everyday lives—we stream movies and TV, take video calls for work, play online games with our friends, and use an ever increasing number of connected devices,” said Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of eero. “With tens of millions of eero devices around the world, we know customers notice even a millisecond delay when streaming a movie or gaming, want reliable connectivity in every corner of the home, and always look for faster speeds. eero Max 7 is the culmination of everything we’ve learned—this is an entirely new class of eero, built without compromise.”

A New Class of eero

As eero’s fastest tri-band mesh wifi system, eero Max 7 supports the 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz radio bands, and delivers wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps and wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps. With two 10 and two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, it can support multiple wired devices and enable customers to take advantage of internet plans up to 10 Gbps. eero Max 7 can deliver up to twice the wireless throughput of eero Pro 6E at a greater range–with a one-pack providing 2,500 square feet of coverage and a three-pack providing up to 7,500 square feet of coverage. Like all eero mesh wifi systems, eero Max 7 uses the company’s patented TrueMesh technology to dynamically route data through the fastest path in the network, limiting interference, and ensuring customers have a fast, reliable internet experience in every room. It also features an all-new form factor with an advanced passive thermal design, delivering new levels of range and performance without requiring a fan.

eero Max 7 makes it easy to enjoy applications that move large amounts of data across the internet or local network and require little to no latency–such as augmented and virtual reality, 4K and 8K video streaming, and gaming. It improves connectivity overall for day-to-day activities by reducing congestion for devices on the network, and brings reliable connectivity to business networks with many connected devices and concurrent voice and video calls. It’s the foundation for smart home connectivity, supporting over 200 connected devices and featuring Matter support, the ability to act as a Thread Border Router, and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

Additional Features and Benefits

eero Max 7 will work with all major internet service provider plans and, like all eeros, has several features to deliver a great connectivity experience:

Easy to Set Up and Manage : Use the eero app to set up eero Max 7 in minutes, manage the network, pause the internet, share network details with friends or guests, and much more.

: Use the eero to set up eero Max 7 in minutes, manage the network, pause the internet, share network details with friends or guests, and much more. Backward Compatible : Similar to our other devices, eero Max 7 is backward compatible with previous generations of eero devices, making it easy to expand or upgrade an eero network as wifi needs evolve.

: Similar to our other devices, eero Max 7 is backward compatible with previous generations of eero devices, making it easy to expand or upgrade an eero network as wifi needs evolve. TrueMesh : All eero mesh wifi systems use the company’s patented TrueMesh networking technology to dynamically route data through the fastest path in the network, limiting interference and helping ensure customers have a fast, reliable internet experience. TrueMesh does this by automatically choosing the fastest path for network traffic based on a variety of factors like a network’s layout, interference from neighboring networks, and connected devices.

: All eero mesh wifi systems use the company’s patented TrueMesh networking technology to dynamically route data through the fastest path in the network, limiting interference and helping ensure customers have a fast, reliable internet experience. TrueMesh does this by automatically choosing the fastest path for network traffic based on a variety of factors like a network’s layout, interference from neighboring networks, and connected devices. Safe and Secure Wifi : eero is constantly working to help keep networks safe and secure. Automatic software updates provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades.

: eero is constantly working to help keep networks safe and secure. Automatic software updates provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades. Connectivity for the Smart Home : eero Max 7 supports Matter by enabling customers to set up select Matter-enabled devices with Alexa, acts as a Thread Border Router, and features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to connect compatible smart home devices on a customer’s network with Alexa.

: eero Max 7 supports Matter by enabling customers to set up select Matter-enabled devices with Alexa, acts as a Thread Border Router, and features a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to connect compatible smart home devices on a customer’s network with Alexa. eero Plus : Subscribers to the eero Plus service can add advanced online security features and parental controls; take advantage of eero Internet Backup during an outage; and use three top-rated security apps: 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for malware protection, and Guardian for VPN access.

: Subscribers to the eero Plus service can add advanced online security features and parental controls; take advantage of eero Internet Backup during an outage; and use three top-rated security apps: 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for protection, and Guardian for VPN access. Free Customer Support: Our expert wifi troubleshooting team is ready to help by phone or email seven days per week.

Pricing and Availability

eero Max 7 will be available soon for $599.99 (one-pack), $1,149.99 (two-pack), and $1,699.99 (three-pack) through eero.com, Amazon.com, leading retailers like Best Buy, and internet service providers like Frontier and Metronet in the US, UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain. Learn more about eero Max 7 here: https://eero.com/shop/eero-max-7.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and built for the future. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system, eero is known for award-winning hardware and software and continues to create connectivity solutions for individuals, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

eero Max 7 has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”). The device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

