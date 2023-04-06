Introducing EA SPORTS FC™, the Next Chapter of the World’s Game

Brand to Debut in More Than 100 Matches Across Global Football Beginning Tomorrow; Fans Can Sign Up Today to Learn More About the Interactive Future of Football, with Detailed Product Information Coming this July

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) unveiled a first glimpse of the interactive future of football, with EA SPORTS FC™ revealing its new brand vision, identity and logo. FC will become EA SPORTS’ platform to create, innovate and grow new football experiences, connecting hundreds of millions of fans through console, mobile, online and esports products.





Over the coming days, the EA SPORTS FC brand will debut in more than 100 matches across the biggest leagues in the world. Football fans will see the new brand identity in the wild for the first time through EA SPORTS partners, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL, CONMEBOL and more. Voices from across the world of global football are joining EA SPORTS to begin a new era for the game, with hundreds of leagues, teams, brands and athletes sharing the EA SPORTS FC logo through their platforms today.

“This is where the story of EA SPORTS FC begins. We’re building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global football community together, and continuing to take it into a fan-first future,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we’re energized to show our fans more about the future in July.”

The new brand takes its design inspiration directly from the beautiful game and a dominant shape in football culture that represents the sport in multiple dimensions, triangles. From passing techniques to set plays, the shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA SPORTS football experiences for decades; from the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, as well the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above every athlete in every match. You can learn more about the brand identity and design language, here.

EA SPORTS has defined interactive football for 30 years and built a global football community of more than 150 million across multiple platforms – a community that EA SPORTS FC will now continue to grow alongside partners who share a common goal of a fan-first future of football. Built on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation, fans will experience unrivaled authenticity with access to more than 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, with the support of over 300 global football partners that will allow further expansion into areas including both women’s and grassroots football.

Partner Quotes

Premier League

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “Through our long-standing partnership with EA SPORTS, we are able to bring fans around the world closer to the Premier League and we recognise the importance of the next generation in growing the future of football. We look forward to the relationship evolving through the launch of EA SPORTS FC, whether that’s bringing in developments in the ePremier League, opening new football pitches to benefit communities in the UK, or providing fans with exciting in-game experiences.”

LaLiga

“We pride ourselves on driving innovation in football, and our partnership with EA SPORTS FC exemplifies that mission,” said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. “EA SPORTS FC will be a hub for positive growth in football, and we will continue striving for new and innovative ways for fans to authentically engage with LaLiga matches.”

NWSL

“The NWSL’s 2022 partnership agreement with EA SPORTS was not only a monumental moment for women’s soccer, but also a long-term vision and investment,” said Jessica Berman, Commissioner for the NWSL. “The next chapter of The World’s Game is reliant on recognition of the amazing talent and impact that leagues like the NWSL offer to every type of football fan, and EA SPORTS FC will do just that and more.”

Bundesliga

“Fans around the world can discover and make life-long connections with clubs and players through video games, and it is crucial that top football leagues such as the Bundesliga are utilizing the best platforms to engage with this group of supporters,” said Peer Naubert, Chief Marketing Officer, Bundesliga International. “Our ongoing partnership with EA SPORTS allows us to do exactly this through EA SPORTS FC, and we hope our fans are as excited as we are for the future of football.”

CONMEBOL

“Fans are the backbone of global football, and a win for them is a win for the sport as a whole,” said Juan Emilio Roa, Marketing and Commercial Director for CONMEBOL. “By partnering with EA SPORTS FC, we are presenting fans with the best way to experience CONMEBOL football off the field and the ability to join a club that prides itself on inclusivity and advancement of the game we all love.”

Barclays Women’s Super League

“For football to advance, the elevation and equality of women’s football needs to be a focus,” said Navin Singh, Commercial Director at The Football Association. “EA SPORTS FC will provide fans with an unmatched women’s gaming experience that highlights the importance and impact of women’s football. We know that fans have been asking for more opportunities to engage with the Barclays WSL, and EA SPORTS FC provides an answer.”

