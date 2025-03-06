Introducing Community Templates: A First-Of-Its-Kind Cloning Feature for Clariti Launch and Guide

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clariti today introduced Community Templates, a time-saving cloning feature for Clariti Launch and Guide that allows admins to easily replicate other customers’ permitting best practices within their system. Unique to Clariti, the first-of-its-kind feature includes a library of thousands of permit-type configurations built by leading organizations across North America, as well as dozens of Clariti-built starter templates that will help new customers accelerate their implementation time by 25% or more.

“ With Community Templates, our goal is to foster a new level of connectivity between our customers by building a community where they can easily access and benefit from each other's innovation,” said Aman Bhalla, Clariti’s VP of Product and Design. “ Our customers have built thousands of configurations for dozens of use cases, and now there’s a way for other organizations to easily take advantage of that.”

To get started with Community Templates, users can navigate to the Community Templates Library and filter their search by type, organization, region, or population size to quickly find a template that fits their needs. From there, it’s a simple click of a button to see a full overview of a template’s workflow steps, and another click to copy the configuration over to their system. Then, once copied, users can easily adjust the template as needed before going live. It’s that simple!

In addition to reducing new system implementation times by at least 25%, Community Templates also give existing customers access to endless inspiration for permitting best practices, and offer neighboring agencies the most efficient means of creating a uniform permitting experience for customers across a region.

To learn more about Community Templates, reach out to our team, or visit this page.

About Clariti

Clariti helps governments of all sizes across North America achieve unparalleled efficiency and productivity with configurable community development solutions that include extensive purpose-built processes leading governments use every day. Today, Clariti is the only permitting software vendor solely focused on community development, with a suite of products that includes two different community development platforms for large and small-sized governments, and a pre-application permitting guide. Clariti solutions are trusted by leading governments of all sizes such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Orange County, Tampa, FL, Placerville, CA, Albany, NY, and more. For more information, visit www.claritisoftware.com.

