Introducing BODi’s Growth Game Plan: BODi’s Network Business Transformation

The BODi “Growth Game Plan” is designed to reward its higher performing network sales Partners with special bonuses and align overall compensation with industry best practices. The new compensation plan changes will be deployed in January 2024.

Additional key elements of the BODi Growth Game Plan include:

The appointment of author, speaker, and renowned high-performance coach, Brendon Burchard, to the role of Chief Growth and Performance Advisor to assist the Company’s Partner network to drive enhanced performance. Burchard is the founder and CEO of GrowthDay and an advisor to many successful tech companies.

The addition of GrowthDay, a subscription-based personal development app , to the BODi Health Esteem ecosystem which the BODi Partner network will be able sell to prospective customers, along with the existing portfolio of digital fitness, nutritional products, and healthy eating programs. Select content from Burchard and the GrowthDay app will also be featured in the BODi app. GrowthDay will be available to the BODi network in November 2023.

Modifications to the BODi Partner compensation plan designed to reward high-performance, make it easier for new Partners to realize early success and to provide the Company with a more sustainable, scalable, and results-driven compensation program.

A new simplified monthly digital and nutrition subscription bundle nicknamed “The $99 Rebel”, to give a more affordable alternative to help new subscribers offset inflation concerns.

The BODi Growth Game Plan is designed to help Partners improve the overall productivity of their teams, attract new Partners into the BODi network and create a compelling business opportunity for all Partners, as they help current and potential customers achieve an improvement in their Health Esteem. Health Esteem is a new category of wellness which helps people gain early momentum toward a life changing transformation by meeting them where they are, empowering them to make consistent progress, and giving them proven tools to achieve extraordinary progress of improved health, fitness, weight loss, strength, and self-esteem.

“The new BODi Growth Game Plan program offers our Partners the ability to create a highly scalable business around helping people get healthy, fit and improving their self-confidence,” Carl Daikeler, co-founder and CEO of The Beachbody Company said. “The plan offers the benefits of our incredible platform and world-class solutions, now further enhanced by the addition of Brendon Burchard and his GrowthDay App, giving our Partners the unique opportunity to build their business helping people improve their overall well-being.”

Burchard expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I’ve been looking for a relationship like this for a decade, and the BODi team and network is the perfect fit. Together, we will unlock the full potential of their Partner sales force and set a new standard for productivity and success in fitness, nutrition and wellness.”

Mr. Daikeler continued, “Our success is deeply connected to the success of our incredible network of independent Partners. They are instrumental to helping the Company influence healthy lifestyle change while developing their own business in the process. The BODi Growth Game Plan demonstrates our confidence in the business building potential of this unique and compelling opportunity.”

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Known as Beachbody for 24 years with such innovations such as P90X, Insanity, 21-Day Fix and Shakeology, the Company recently began referring to itself as BODi, which stands for Beachbody On Demand interactive. The Company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. BODi is the leader in the Health Esteem category, which combines digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset content with exceptional nutritional supplements. The BODi community represents millions of people supporting each other in their pursuit of a better life through weight loss, fitness, nutrition, and an improved mindset. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About GrowthDay

GrowthDay is the world’s first fully-integrated personal growth platform to help you make self-improvement a way of life. The system includes daily life coaching, live classes on personal growth and wellness, in-person seminars, and digital tools for mindset journaling, habit tracking, goal setting, and video meetups for group discussions on personal development topics like motivation, confidence, productivity, and leadership. GrowthDay was founded by Brendon Burchard and features teaching and tools from today’s top experts in personal and professional growth.

