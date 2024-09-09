Introducing Apple Watch Series 10

The world’s bestselling watch is thinner than ever, featuring the biggest, most advanced display yet; sleep apnea notifications; faster charging; and water depth and temperature sensing





CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple® today unveiled Apple Watch® Series 10, featuring a refined design and bringing new capabilities to the world’s most popular watch that make it even more powerful, intelligent, and sophisticated. Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch yet — making it more comfortable than ever — and offers the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch. It also features new sleep apnea notifications; faster charging; water depth and temperature sensing; plus new health and fitness insights and intelligence in watchOS® 11.

Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium, in an array of stunning colors and finishes. Jet black is a new polished aluminum finish that is distinctively reflective and sleek, while new titanium cases — available in natural, gold, and slate — have a spectacular jewelry-like shine.

The new Apple Watch lineup can be pre-ordered today, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

“Around the world, Apple Watch has had an immeasurable positive impact on people by helping them stay healthy, active, safe, and connected to the things that matter to them — and it’s helped save countless lives along the way,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple Watch Series 10 builds on a decade of breakthrough innovations to offer the most advanced version yet, with even more intelligence, our biggest wearable display, and a design that’s slimmer and sleeker than ever.”

The Sleekest, Thinnest Apple Watch Yet

Apple Watch Series 10 is nearly 10 percent thinner than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9, while offering all the advanced capabilities users love, adding new features, and maintaining all-day 18-hour battery life. An innovative metal back integrates the antenna into the housing of the device itself, combining the two layers into one. The back is perfectly matched in material, finish, and color to the rest of the case, making it appear like the device is made from a single piece of metal.

The new S10 SiP was engineered to achieve a thinner profile, and designed for performance, power efficiency, and intelligence. The S10 SiP and built-in 4-core Neural Engine allow for intelligent features users rely on every day, including the double tap gesture, on-device Siri®, dictation, and automatic workout detection; important safety features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection; and the updated Smart Stack, the redesigned Photos face, and the Translate app in watchOS 11.

In addition to being thinner, Apple Watch Series 10 is also lighter: Aluminum cases weigh up to 10 percent less than Series 9, and titanium cases weigh almost 20 percent less than stainless steel Series 9. The case also features more rounded corners and a wider aspect ratio, which contribute to a much larger display while only slightly growing the case to new 42mm and 46mm sizes.

Apple’s Largest, Most Advanced Wearable Display

The display on Apple Watch is central to every interaction, from viewing a notification, to taking a quick glance at workout metrics. Apple Watch Series 10 features the biggest and most advanced display of any Apple Watch.

The larger display offers up to 30 percent more active screen area than Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, and up to 9 percent more than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9. This improves readability and usability: In apps like Messages, Mail, or News, users can see an additional line of text or increase the font size without sacrificing content. The larger display also makes it easier to type a message, pause a workout, or enter a passcode.

Apple Watch Series 10 is the first Apple product to offer an innovative wide-angle OLED display, which optimizes each pixel to emit more light at wider angles. As a result, the display is up to 40 percent brighter than Series 9 when viewed from an angle, making it easier to read at a glance.

The wide-angle OLED display is also more power efficient, enabling a faster refresh rate when Apple Watch is in always-on mode, going from once a minute to once a second. As a result, users can now see a ticking seconds hand without raising their wrist on select watch faces.

New watch faces in watchOS 11 are designed to take advantage of the bigger display and faster refresh rate on Apple Watch Series 10. The Flux watch face features a bold graphic design that fills the screen with color second by second. The Reflections watch face features a distinctive shimmering dial that reacts subtly to user movements, and is designed to complement the highly reflective quality of the new titanium cases.

Faster Charging

The new metal back integrates a larger and more efficient charging coil, making Series 10 the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever, so it is easier than ever to use Apple Watch throughout the day as well as overnight. Fifteen minutes of charging provides up to eight hours of normal daily use, or eight minutes of charging powers up to eight hours of sleep tracking. Faster charging also means users can charge to 80 percent battery in about 30 minutes.

Insightful Sleep Apnea Notifications

The compact new design and faster charging of Apple Watch Series 10 make it even more comfortable and convenient to wear during sleep. Building on the intelligent health features already available to track key overnight metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, and wrist temperature, Apple Watch now offers a feature to help identify signs of sleep apnea.1

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious condition where breathing stops repeatedly during sleep. The condition, which is estimated to impact more than 1 billion people worldwide, goes undiagnosed in most cases. If left untreated, sleep apnea can have important consequences on health, including an increased risk of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues.

To detect sleep apnea, Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances. While some of these disturbances are normal, they are important to track as they can be used to help understand restfulness of sleep and, when occurring frequently over multiple nights, may be associated with sleep apnea. Users can view their nightly Breathing Disturbances in the Health app, where they are classified as elevated or not elevated, and can be viewed over a one-month, six-month, or one-year period.

The new sleep apnea algorithm analyzes breathing disturbance data, so Apple Watch can notify a user if the data indicates consistent signs of sleep apnea. The notification will include the time period when potential sleep apnea occurred and educational materials on the importance of seeking treatment, along with a PDF providing three months of breathing disturbance data, notification details, and additional information to reference during a conversation with a healthcare provider.

The sleep apnea notification algorithm was developed using advanced machine learning and an extensive data set of clinical-grade sleep apnea tests. The feature was then validated in a clinical study — unprecedented in size for sleep apnea technology. In the clinical validation study, every participant identified by the algorithm had at least mild sleep apnea. The feature is expected to receive marketing authorization from the FDA and other global health authorities soon. Sleep apnea notifications will be available in more than 150 countries and regions this month, including the U.S., the EU, and Japan.

Depth and Temperature Sensing for Water Activities, and the New Tides App

Apple Watch is great for activities in and around the water, with a swim-proof design that has a 50-meter water resistance rating, automatic stroke detection, and lap counting — and now watchOS 11 introduces Custom Workouts for pool swims. A new depth gauge and water temperature sensor make Apple Watch Series 10 an even better companion when users are headed into the water.

The new depth gauge can measure down to 6 meters beneath the water’s surface, perfect for snorkeling and shallow diving, or playing in the pool, lake, or ocean. Additionally, the new water temperature sensor measures the temperature of the water once Apple Watch has been submerged. The built-in Depth app is highly legible for easy underwater visibility, displaying the time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water, and maximum depth — with the option to automatically activate as soon as Apple Watch is submerged. Water temperature is also displayed in workout metrics during Pool Swim and Open Water Swim workouts.

To help users plan and enjoy open water activities and stay aware of changing conditions, watchOS 11 introduces a new Tides app. Users can access seven rolling days of forecasted tidal information for coastlines and surf spots around the globe, including information on high and low tides, rising and falling tides, tide height and direction, and sunrise and sunset, all plotted against a timeline. Users can also view beaches near their location on a convenient map, and new complications show current tide information for their favorite spots or closest beaches at a glance.

The Oceanic+ app is now available for Apple Watch Series 10, with new features for snorkeling.2 Developed in partnership with Huish Outdoors, the app allows users to easily find popular snorkeling locations nearby; view information on conditions provided by the snorkeling community; and during a snorkeling session, see depth, water temperature, and more in a single view.

Audio Playback Through Speakers and Voice Isolation for Calls

Audio can now be played back through the built-in speaker on Apple Watch Series 10. Just like with phone calls, users can listen to audio from a range of apps — including Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books, and third-party apps — right from their Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 10 also uses a new voice isolation neural network running on the 4-core Neural Engine to suppress background noise during phone or FaceTime® audio calls, so a user’s voice sounds crisp and clear on the other end of the line — even in noisy environments like a crowded restaurant, a city street, or a windy day outside.

Sophisticated New Aluminum Finishes and Polished Titanium

For the first time, Apple Watch is available in a polished aluminum finish, jet black, with a distinctively glossy, reflective shine. To achieve this, the aluminum case is polished using nano-particles and then undergoes a 30-step anodization process. Apple Watch Series 10 also comes in an updated rose gold aluminum, along with the popular brushed silver aluminum.

Additionally, Apple Watch Series 10 is available in an aerospace-grade polished titanium that replaces the stainless steel of previous generations. The new grade 5 titanium cases offer a spectacularly reflective, jewelry-like finish, while being almost 20 percent lighter than Apple Watch Series 9 in stainless steel. The titanium cases come in three stunning colors: natural, gold, and slate.

Last year, Apple Watch became Apple’s first carbon neutral product by dramatically reducing carbon emissions across the three biggest sources — materials, electricity, and transportation — and using high-quality carbon credits from nature-based projects to offset the small amount of emissions remaining. With the introduction of Apple Watch Series 10, made with 100 percent recycled aluminum or 95 percent recycled titanium in the case, customers now can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch in any material. This is an important step toward Apple 2030, Apple’s ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire carbon footprint by 2030.

Featuring watchOS 11

In addition to the new Tides app, Apple Watch Series 10 features the powerful health and fitness insights and intelligent customization that come with watchOS 11, including:

The new Vitals app, which gives users a way to quickly view key overnight health metrics and gain better context when it comes to their health. When two or more metrics are out of their typical range, users can receive a notification, along with a message detailing how the changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their life, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness.

Training load, an insightful new way to measure how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user’s body over time, which can help users make informed decisions about their training each day.

Even more customizable Activity rings, offering users the ability to specify Activity ring goals by the day of the week, so the rings provide the right amount of motivation at the right moments. Users can also pause their rings for a day, week, month, or more without affecting their award streaks, allowing users to plan a rest day, care for an injury, or just take a day off.

watchOS 11 also features a more intelligent Smart Stack to help users quickly access important information, a redesigned Photos face that uses machine learning to help users curate their best photo options, the Translate app and Check In on Apple Watch, the ability to scroll through any app with the double tap gesture, summarized notifications powered by Apple Intelligence™ forwarded from iPhone®,3 and more.

Lineup

Apple Watch Series 10 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes in the new jet black, the new rose gold, and a silver aluminum case, as well as new titanium in natural, gold, and slate.

Any Apple Watch Series 10 with a Sport Loop band, Braided Solo Loop, or updated Milanese Loop is carbon neutral.

Apple Watch Hermès is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes in silver titanium designed to match the stainless steel of previous generations.

Bands

The Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet bands have been updated to perfectly color-match the new titanium cases of Apple Watch Series 10.

A new collection of Hermès bands draws on the house’s rich history in textiles and craftsmanship. Torsade is a cable-knit band inspired by nautical chains available in single and double tour versions in one of three bold colors. Twill Jump Attelage is a narrow, delicate single tour band with a contrasting edge and silky feel. Grand H is Hermès’s first metal band for Apple Watch, made with interlocking links of satin-finished stainless steel. It features two H-shaped links, removable links customers can use to adjust the size, and a traditional double butterfly closure.

Additionally, the Nike Sport Loop and Nike Sport Band are available in bold new colorways.

Pricing and Availability

Customers in Australia , Canada , France , Germany , India , Japan , the UAE , the U.K. , the U.S. , and more than 49 other countries and regions can pre-order Apple Watch Series 10 today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 20.

, , , , , , the , the , the , and more than 49 other countries and regions can pre-order Apple Watch Series 10 today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 20. Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399 (U.S.).

Apple Watch SE® is available starting at $249 (U.S.).

New Apple Watch bands will be available to order today from apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 20.

watchOS 11 will be available for Apple Watch Series 6 or later on Monday, September 16, and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 18. Not all features are available on all devices and in all regions.

Older Apple Watch bands, including 41mm and 45mm sizes, will be compatible with the new 42mm and 46mm cases, and all new 42mm and 46mm bands will be compatible with older Apple Watch models.

Three months of Apple Fitness+℠ and Apple Music® are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra® 2, or a new Apple Watch Series 6 or later.

AppleCare+® for Apple Watch provides unparalleled service and support. This includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage, battery service coverage, and priority support from the people who know Apple Watch best.

For more information on Apple 2030, visit apple.com/2030.

1 The sleep apnea notification feature is pending FDA clearance and is expected to be available later this month. The feature will be supported on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It is intended to detect signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea for people 18 years old or older without a diagnosis of sleep apnea.

2 A subscription is required for Oceanic+. Oceanic+ is available on the App Store®.

3 Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS® 18.1, and macOS® Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad® and Mac® with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year.

