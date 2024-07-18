Introducing AnyAlt Finance – Buy Any Emerging Token with Fiat Currency

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bunzz is launching AnyAlt Finance. AnyAlt is a DeFi product that combines an on-ramp function with a DEX. In simple terms, it’s a platform where you can buy any token, regardless of market capitalization, using fiat currency.









From Your Fiat to Any Tokens: A Seamless Bridge to DeFi

AnyAlt’s vision is to facilitate the smooth flow of money between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Crypto users sometimes want to purchase tokens using services like Google Pay, Apple Pay, or credit cards. However, existing on-ramp services have limited token options.

If a user wants to buy an emerging token with a low market capitalization, they have to go through a long, tedious, and expensive journey: bank → CEX → wallet → bridge → DEX, with high fees at each step. AnyAlt has found a solution to this pain point.

It seamlessly integrates an on-ramp solution with a DEX aggregator. This allows users to purchase their desired tokens quickly and easily through a simple UI/UX. This is great news not only for consumers looking to buy tokens but also for emerging token projects. By embedding a swap widget on their landing page, consumers can seamlessly route fiat to tokens. In other words, AnyAlt is a product that reduces user burden and increases token liquidity.

Airdrop Campaign Now Live

AnyAlt is currently recording wallet addresses and their transaction volumes for tokens swapped using the AnyAlt Swap feature. This may provide an opportunity to receive future airdrops of AnyAlt’s own tokens. Don’t miss out and start using AnyAlt today!

A Solution That Dramatically Increases Token Project Liquidity

For emerging token projects, increasing liquidity and growing the number of holders are crucial KPIs. To achieve this, they often implement buttons on their landing pages that link to Uniswap or PancakeSwap. However, regular DEXs cannot cater to users who want to use credit cards or fiat currency. And even if they could, they often do not support emerging tokens with low market capitalizations.

The AnyAlt Swap Widget solves this issue, easily. Your project can implement the AnyAlt Swap UI on its landing page by simply pasting a code snippet. There is no need for any cumbersome application process to use this widget, and your project does not have to pay any fees. You only need to paste the code.

In other words, your project can immediately boost liquidity at zero cost. We are confident that this will empower all emerging tokens.

If you’re interested in joining AnyAlt, please contact us.

Landing Page: https://www.anyalt.finance/support

X account: https://x.com/anyaltfinance

