Introducing ADvantage Partner Loyalty Program

Revolutionizing the Mortgage Broker Industry

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A&D Mortgage, a leading provider of innovative mortgage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of our groundbreaking ADvantage Partner Loyalty Program. This unique program is set to transform the way mortgage brokers operate, providing them with unparalleled benefits and rewards while revolutionizing their businesses.





The ADvantage Partner Loyalty Program is designed to recognize and appreciate the dedication and commitment of our esteemed broker partners. We understand the challenges they face in a competitive market and have developed this program to empower them with exclusive advantages and incentives.

“The Advantage Partner Loyalty Program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our Partners,” said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO and Founder of A&D Mortgage. “This program is about rewarding those who have believed in our vision and have worked to help us grow into the #1 Non-QM Lender.”

Key features and benefits of the ADvantage Partner Loyalty Program include:

Enhanced Rewards: Approved Partners can now earn points for every successfully funded loan, regardless of the loan type or size. These points can be redeemed for a wide range of exciting rewards, including appraisal credits, lock extensions, underwriting fee waivers, faster closings, apparel, and other exciting rewards. Tailored Support: We recognize that each Approved Partner’s business is unique. Through the ADvantage Partner Loyalty Program, brokers gain access to personalized support and resources that cater to their specific needs. Our dedicated team of experts will provide tailored guidance, training, and marketing assistance, empowering Partners to achieve even greater success. Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Networking is a crucial aspect of the mortgage broker industry. With the ADvantage Partner Loyalty Program, brokers gain exclusive access to industry events and webinars. These opportunities will enable them to connect with industry leaders, forge valuable partnerships, and stay at the forefront of industry trends.

HOW IT WORKS:

In the ADvantage Loyalty Program, Approved Partners can accumulate points through various activities and achievements. Here are a few examples of how brokers can earn points based on the provided information:

1. WELCOME:

Welcome to Program: Approved Partners receive 1,500 points when they join the program.

2. GET TRAINED & EARN:

New Broker Orientation Webinar: Approved Partners receive 500 points once upon completing the New Broker Orientation Webinar.

Live at Webinar: Approved Partners earn 500 points every month they attend a live webinar.

Stay Connected on Social Media: Approved Partners receive 500 points once for following the program on LinkedIn.

3. CLOSE LOANS & EARN:

Funded Loan : Approved Partners earn a base of 1,500 points for each funded loan. Additional points can be accrued based on the following performance criteria: 15- or 21-Business Day CTC (Clear to Close): Approved Partners earn additional points for closing a loan faster (1,500 points within 15 business days or 1,000 points within 21 days). Underwriting Touches (UW): Points are further increased if the loan requires only two to four touches from underwriting. The total points for each loan are cumulative, rewarding brokers for efficiency and speed in loan processing.

: Approved Partners earn a base of 1,500 points for each funded loan. Additional points can be accrued based on the following performance criteria:

WHAT ABOUT CURRENT PREFERRED PARTNERS?

Existing Partners who have already achieved preferred status in the previous loyalty program will continue to enjoy their preferred status and associated benefits in the new loyalty program without any disruption or loss.

Here’s how the process of grandfathering Preferred Partners into the new loyalty program typically works:

Verification of Preferred Status: The program administrators will identify and verify brokers who have achieved preferred status in the previous loyalty program. This is done by reviewing the eligibility criteria and documentation provided by brokers when they initially attained preferred status. Seamless Transition: Once the verification is complete, Preferred Partners will be seamlessly transitioned into the new loyalty program. Their preferred status and associated benefits will be retained in the updated program. Continued Benefits: Preferred Partners will continue to enjoy the privileges and rewards associated with their preferred status in the new loyalty program. This may include enhanced point multipliers, exclusive incentives, personalized support, priority access to resources, or any other benefits outlined in the program. Updated Program Terms: While the overall loyalty program may undergo changes and improvements, Preferred Partners will be specifically exempt from any negative impacts or downgrades resulting from the program updates. Their status and benefits will be protected and maintained.

By grandfathering Preferred Partners into the new loyalty program, A&D Mortgage aims to recognize and appreciate the loyalty and achievements of these brokers. This approach ensures a smooth transition for existing Preferred Partners, allowing them to continue receiving the rewards and recognition they have already earned and deserve.

“Preferred Partners have been an integral part of our success, and we deeply value their contributions to our organization,” said Slyusarchuk. “As we introduce our new loyalty program, we want to emphasize that our commitment to Preferred Partners remains unwavering. We understand the trust they have placed in us, and we are dedicated to ensuring that their preferred status and associated benefits are honored and amplified.”

The ADvantage Partner Loyalty Program is now available to all Approved Partners of A&D Mortgage. To learn more about the program and how to join, visit www.admortgage.com/ADvantage or contact our dedicated team at Advantage@admortgage.com.

About A&D Mortgage

As a premier direct lender, A&D Mortgage offers a full spectrum of conventional, government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their Prime Jumbo loan product, A&D Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans. The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve.

A&D Mortgage LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 1040 South Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020.



https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

