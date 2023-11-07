Intrepid Fiber Networks to Revolutionize Eden Prairie, Minnesota with High-Speed Fiber Internet 

Elevating Connectivity in its Third Minnesota Venture





BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Fiber Networks, a leading national fiber-to-the-premises provider, is excited to announce Eden Prairie as its latest expansion market, promising reliable, ultra-fast, and symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet access to over 25,000 homes and businesses. This marks its third market in Minnesota, following Bloomington and Greater St. Cloud with five total markets in the U.S.

Intrepid Fiber aims to develop open-access, digital infrastructure that transforms lives. Its open-access model, in partnership with top-tier Internet service providers, fosters competition, empowers consumers, and bridges the gap between people and the online services essential for their prosperity.

A Seamless Fiber Installation Experience

Bringing a high-speed fiber broadband network to a community involves a lot of planning and construction and Intrepid Fiber understands that Eden Prairie residents may have questions about the installation process. Intrepid Fiber is committed to ensuring a seamless experience for the community. Residents can anticipate:

Preliminary Survey – Before construction, crews conduct thorough area surveys, mark utility locations, and communicate with Eden Prairie residents through door-knocking and door hangers. Efficient Installation – During the installation phase, crews will prioritize community safety and minimize disruption to the community while installing fiber along designated routes, using either existing utility poles or underground conduits. Meticulous Cleanup – Restoring landscaping to its former or improved state is essential during construction. Crews will provide watering instructions to nurture the new seed or sod. More about the installation process here.

“We are enthusiastic about the profound positive impact that our fiber will have on Eden Prairie and eagerly anticipate further expansions as we invest in communities across Minnesota and the nation,” noted Jack Waters, CEO of Intrepid Fiber.

About Intrepid Fiber Networks

Intrepid Fiber Networks collaborates with municipalities to offer last-mile fiber connectivity, enabling consumers to access a wide range of Internet services through its wholesale open-access network. The company’s goal is to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States to meet the broadband demands of the future. Intrepid Fiber is well-positioned for growth as a part of the Brookfield Infrastructure portfolio.

For more information about Intrepid Fiber Networks, please visit Intrepidfiber.com.

