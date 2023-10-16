Intrepid Fiber Networks Extends High-Speed Internet to Greater St. Cloud, Minnesota

Empowering More Communities: Intrepid Fiber’s Second Entry in Minnesota





BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Fiber Networks, a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into Greater St. Cloud servicing St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, and Sartell. This strategic move represents the company’s second major initiative in the North Star State, bringing fast and reliable symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet to over 44,000 households and businesses. Building upon its fruitful partnerships with top-tier Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Intrepid Fiber maintains its unwavering commitment to delivering FTTP services through an open-access model.

Construction is underway, with Greater St. Cloud residents expected to enjoy best-in-class FTTP services by the end of 2023. Multi-gigabit speeds will have the potential to elevate the quality of life and economic prospects of residents and boost efficiency, foster innovation, and expand the market reach of businesses.

This milestone marks an exciting chapter in Intrepid Fiber’s journey as it ventures beyond its initial markets in Pueblo and Northglenn, Colorado, and its first Minnesota market in Bloomington. Intrepid Fiber will empower residents and businesses with multiple ISP choices on its Greater St. Cloud network as part of its vision. This choice reflects Intrepid Fiber’s core belief in offering flexibility and customized solutions to meet the unique needs of the community.

“Our expansion into Greater St. Cloud, following closely after Bloomington, is just the start of our plans for Minnesota,” said Jack Waters, CEO of Intrepid Fiber. “Intrepid Fiber is dedicated to making high-speed Internet accessible and empowering communities throughout the state. We look forward to continuing our growth and helping even more Minnesotans connect, innovate, and thrive in this digital age.”

About Intrepid Fiber Networks

Intrepid Fiber Networks collaborates with municipalities to offer last-mile fiber connectivity, enabling consumers to access a wide range of Internet services through its wholesale open-access network. The company’s goal is to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States to meet the broadband demands of the future. Intrepid Fiber is well-positioned for growth as a part of the Brookfield Infrastructure portfolio.

For more information about Intrepid Fiber Networks, please visit Intrepidfiber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein or made by management constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations about our plans and future performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update these statements. Our expectations (or the underlying assumptions) may change or not be realized, and you should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Dominic Thompson



Intrepid Fiber Networks



720-727-9224