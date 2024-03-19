Home Business Wire Intrepid Fiber Continues Minnesota Expansion With Deployment in Minnetonka
Intrepid Fiber Continues Minnesota Expansion With Deployment in Minnetonka

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Fiber Networks is excited to announce the latest expansion of its open access fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Intrepid Fiber will bring secure, reliable, fiber broadband connectivity to over 54,000 households and businesses, setting a new standard for Internet services in the region.




Expansion into Minnetonka is part of Intrepid’s broader efforts in Minnesota, bringing its total homes under construction to over 160,000 across the state. Intrepid has had remarkable success in its current deployments in the Minnesota cities of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Sartell, Saint Cloud, Sauk Rapids, and Waite Park. With construction in Minnetonka currently underway, residents can begin to enjoy best-in-class fiber services starting this year.

“Intrepid Fiber is proud to continue its growth in Minnesota and excited to bring its network to Minnetonka. This is a continuation of our overall strategy in the state with plans to add a significant number of additional communities,” said Jack Waters, Intrepid’s CEO.

Residents and businesses can find more information related to Intrepid Fiber’s deployment and construction on its website.

About Intrepid Fiber

Founded in 2021, Intrepid Fiber was launched by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest investment groups, as a pioneering Fiber-to-the-Home platform championing a Wholesale Open Access Model. Intrepid’s mission is to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States and meet the broadband demands of the future.

To learn more, please visit intrepidfiber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein or made by management constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations about our plans and future performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update these statements. Our expectations (or the underlying assumptions) may change or not be realized, and you should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements.

