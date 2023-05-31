Intrepid Automation Secures Series A Fundraise to Accelerate Deployment Support Initiatives

Intrepid’s hardware/materials solutions enable high-volume production of additively manufactured patterns, molds, and tools for various industries: heavy equipment/machine componentry, aerospace and defense, automotive, marine, and others.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Automation, provider of industrial additive manufacturing solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its Series A funding round. The funding will primarily be allocated towards scaling up the company’s planned deployment support capabilities and enhancing customer onboarding processes.





“We are excited to secure this investment in our Series A round,” said Ben Wynne, CEO of Intrepid Automation. “This funding will enable us to further enhance support for planned 2023 hardware deployments, ensuring that our customers can seamlessly implement and gain maximum utility from our solutions. We are grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors, and we look forward to driving innovation in the industrial automation space.”

As Intrepid Automation continues to scale its deployment support capabilities, it aims to build stronger customer relationships and drive adoption of additive technology for high-volume production of patterns, molds, and tools. Intrepid primarily provides automated production solutions for manufacturers in aerospace and defense, heavy industry, marine, automotive/transportation, and other industries.

About Intrepid Automation:

Intrepid Automation creates modular, industrial-scale additive manufacturing systems for high volume production: 3D printers, software, materials, automation, and quality control. With a focus on optimizing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and driving productivity, Intrepid empowers manufacturers to produce end-use parts with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint. Intrepid is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.intrepidautomation.com or contact Merrin Muxlow, mmuxlow@intrepidautomation.com.

