inTRAvent Medical Partners Names Dr. Kevin Foley Chief Innovation Officer

Neurosurgical pioneer to lead medical community rollout and continued innovation of SOLOPASS® platform

HERSHEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTRAvent Medical Partners LP, a medical device company dedicated to bringing intra-operative imaging and navigation to the bedside to improve neurosurgical procedures, today announced the appointment of Kevin Foley, MD, in the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).





Dr. Foley is a pioneer in neurosurgical navigation, with more than 175 U.S. patents to his name. He is a professor of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and biomedical engineering at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and chairman of Semmes Murphey Clinic, both in Memphis, Tenn. He serves on the boards of directors for several medical device and biologics companies, and is a recipient of the Cushing Award for Technical Excellence and Innovation in Neurosurgery from the American Assn. of Neurological Surgeons.

Most recently, he served as Chief Robotics Officer at Accelus, where he led the development and launch of the Remi robotic spinal screw placement platform, which was acquired in April 2023.

InTRAvent’s FDA-cleared SOLOPASS® system is designed to provide imaging and guidance to improve the placement of external ventricular drains (EVDs), one of the most common and lifesaving procedures in neurointensive care.

“The SOLOPASS technology developed by Dr. Hazard and the team at inTRAvent represents a significant advance in the treatment of critically ill patients, with the potential to minimize complications, reduce the length of ICU stay, and lower costs for the healthcare system,” Foley said.

SOLOPASS® allows caregivers to visualize the ventricular system, deep within the brain, to enable precision planning and guidance. The system uses 2D and 3D ultrasound imaging, artificial intelligence, and trajectory guidance for intra-procedural localization and navigation. Imaging occurs during the procedure, eliminating the potential for brain shift to affect the outcome. Conventional neuro-navigation systems, which rely upon images obtained prior to the procedure, can be rendered inaccurate by brain shift or changing pathology, such as expanding hematomas.

“Dr. Foley invented many of the tools and techniques that have enabled innumerable aspects of both cranial and spinal surgery. We anticipate that his innovative spirit and visionary leadership will be pivotal to achieving our mission: enhancing the safety and precision of bedside neurosurgical procedures,” said inTRAvent co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Will Hazard.

Although intra-operative neuro-navigation is commonplace in the operating room, the standard of care has changed very little in more than a century, and is entirely reliant on physicians’ experience and knowledge of the brain’s intricate anatomy. Without the aid of contemporary guidance technologies, these conditions make bedside EVD placement challenging – even for highly skilled practitioners.

“Dr. Foley’s exceptional clinical acumen, astute business perspective, and decades of innovation experience will be an invaluable asset as our commercialization efforts continue to advance,” said inTRAvent co-founder and CEO Adam Barner.

About inTRAvent Medical Partners

inTRAvent Medical Partners is a medical device company dedicated to bringing intra-operative imaging and navigation to the bedside to improve the safety and efficacy of neurosurgical procedures. Its first product, SOLOPASS®, is designed for simple, portable neuro-navigation using 2D and 3D ultrasound imaging, artificial intelligence, and trajectory guidance for intra-procedural localization and navigation. For more information, please visit www.inTRAventMedical.com, or find us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Brad Perriello



Circle Hill Life Science Communications



617.17.1385



brad@circlehillcommunications.com