Intradiem Awarded UK Patent for Technology to Expand Call Centre Data-Handling Capabilities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intradiem, the leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for contact centre and back-office customer service teams, has been awarded a patent by the UK Intellectual Property Office for its invention of technology to capture data generated by contact centre operations and leverage it to trigger automated responses to fluctuating conditions. This UK patent adds to Intradiem’s growing portfolio of protected technologies in the U.S.

Contact centres use multiple technology systems to manage a range of processes, including agent scheduling, distribution of incoming inquiries, monitoring of agent-customer interactions, after-call admin work, provision of training and other development tasks, schedule adherence for breaks and end-of-shift transitions, and other tasks.

Massive operational complexity is driven by the fact that customer inquiries arrive via multiple channels (phone, Web, chat, email, social media), concurrent agent teams may number in the tens of thousands and be geographically dispersed, and all those data-generating technology systems are unable to communicate with each other. Traditionally, corrective adjustments to constantly recurring imbalances and logjams are performed manually by workforce managers or administrators.

Intradiem technology has a unique ability to integrate with and access data from these various systems. Intradiem captures data and runs it against preestablished thresholds that indicate acceptable performance boundaries for all processes. When conditions surpass threshold limits, Intradiem triggers automated adjustments to reestablish equilibrium. By eliminating the need for manual execution, this frees front line managers and workforce administrators to focus more of their precious time on higher-value tasks.

The new patent protects Intradiem’s unique ability to capture vast quantities of data and provide enhanced controls to maintain compliance with strict data storage requirements in various markets. “This patent highlights Intradiem’s unique ability to manage data and streamline the efficiency of responses to shifting conditions across the contact centre,” said Intradiem CEO, Matt McConnell. “It also signals our commitment to protecting our proprietary technologies and generating maximum value for our customers and partners.”

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve end-customer experiences. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices in real time and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on a 2X investment return in the first year and 3-5X payback in subsequent years. Intradiem is on track to save customers more than $200 million in 2023.

