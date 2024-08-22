intoPIX Solutions Tackle the Biggest Challenges in Automotive Imaging at ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Expo

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX is excited to announce its participation in the ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo California. This is the perfect opportunity for automotive professionals to gain invaluable insights into the latest imaging solutions addressing critical industry challenges.





Revolutionary Technologies

intoPIX offers cutting-edge JPEG XS and TicoRAW technologies, specifically designed for automotive applications. These solutions enable high-quality image processing with ultra-low latency (<1ms) and minimal power consumption, essential for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. intoPIX technologies tackle ADAS challenges by enhancing image sensor performance and high dynamic range, ensuring exceptional image quality for vision-based AI algorithms, minimizing complexity, and adhering to ISO JPEG XS standards.

How intoPIX Makes a Difference

Cloud Infrastructure: Perception in ADAS is achieved through AI networks trained on vast image datasets collected worldwide and stored in the cloud. intoPIX’s software libraries, optimized for CPUs and GPUs, enable efficient compression of these training sets, significantly enhancing ADAS model development. By reducing storage needs by a factor of 5 to 10 times, intoPIX lowers costs in data warehouses, making large-scale storage on public cloud platforms feasible. This allows for continuous improvement of ADAS models, ensuring higher precision and quality over time.

Recorder: Vehicles equipped with data loggers record images during travel, which are then transferred to the cloud. intoPIX’s IP-core hardware for FPGAs or ASICs, along with their software libraries, effectively compress these stored images. This compression allows for cost-effective storage by accommodating more images on data loggers and significantly reducing storage costs. Additionally, it speeds up cloud upload times, enhancing overall efficiency and streamlining data management, as training sets can be incremented without recompression.

Camera Sensor: JPEG XS RAW is set to become the standard for automotive image transmission, and intoPIX’s low-power ASIC solutions can integrate this technology directly into image sensors. This reduces data transfer rates to the central processor, decreasing the power required by the camera module and eliminating overheating issues. Furthermore, it enhances image quality by removing bandwidth limitations, allowing for higher resolutions, frame rates, and bit depth, leading to superior perception quality in ADAS platforms.

intoPIX is dedicated to solving these challenges with innovative solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the overall performance of automotive imaging systems.

Visit intoPIX at the ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Technology Expo California on August 28-29, 2024 (Booth #2026) to discover how their technologies can revolutionize automotive imaging and answer these critical challenges.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new automotive designs, reducing costs, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.



www.intopix.com

>>Press_Release_image

>>More_press_images

Contacts

Press

Julie Van Roy



+32.10.23.84.70



press@intopix.com