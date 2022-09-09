intoPIX SDKs Rev up Performance to Meet the Rapidly Increasing Encoding and Decoding Demand of Software-based Production & Pro-AV

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative compression technologies, today announced important updates to their line of Software Development Kits (SDKs), keeping pace with the rapidly increasing demand for fast encoding and decoding in Live Production, Editing and Professional AV industries.

With this update, the intoPIX Fast codec portfolio can now be delivered across all operating systems (Windows, Linux, Android, MacOS,..) and processors. As a result: the newest chipsets on ARM architecture will enjoy a similar feature set as those previously launched on x86 or GPU platforms.

For several years, intoPIX has been at the forefront of the IP-based revolution, advocating new bandwidth-efficient workflows with SMPTE 2110, reducing operating costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality.

“The intoPIX engineering team continues adding features and performance to our SDKs to serve the industry and our customers”, said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director, Marketing & Sales, intoPIX.

Amongst all the improvements, intoPIX SDK updates include:

Up to 20% overall speed improvement for the FastTicoXS low-latency encoding on x86, plus a 20% speed increase on ARM-based devices with JPEG XS High profile settings.

New compression quality gain on graphics & screen content thanks to the new Flawless Imaging Profile of the FastTicoXS FIP SDK, maintaining the same latency as with JPEG XS High profile.

Up to 20% speed increase for JPEG XS High profile & FIP profile encoding on Nvidia GPU platforms.

Up to 40% overall speed improvement for the new TicoRAW encoding and decoding on Apple M1 processors.

For more information on intoPIX or to get a free evaluation software, visit www.intopix.com. You can also follow intoPIX on LinkedIn and Twitter or join us at IBC in Amsterdam.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores for ASIC & FPGA and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

>> Press Release image is available here

>> More Press images are available here

Contacts

Press contact:



Julie Van Roy



+32 10 23 84 70



press@intopix.com