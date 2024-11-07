Home Business Wire intoPIX JPEG XS Powers Village Island’s VICO-2L-XS for Cost-effective SDI/IP Conversion
intoPIX JPEG XS Powers Village Island’s VICO-2L-XS for Cost-effective SDI/IP Conversion

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX announces the integration of its JPEG XS technology into Village Island’s VICO-2L-XS. This new model offers a lower budget alternative to the VICO-4L-XS, targeting broadcasters and smaller operations needing only HD support across fewer channels while maintaining full ST-2110 compliance, including ST-2059, ST-2022-7, and NMOS.


The VICO-2L-XS addresses the demand for budget-friendly ST-2110-22 SDI/IP conversion, supporting use cases with a limited number of channels. Tested rigorously by leading broadcasters, including Japanese TV stations, it guarantees top-tier performance while remaining a flexible and affordable option for professional use.

Key Benefits of the VICO-2L-XS with intoPIX JPEG XS Technology:

  • Ultra-low latency: Delivers real-time video, critical for live broadcasts and other time-sensitive operations.
  • Reduced bandwidth usage: Enables high-quality video delivery while reducing bandwidth requirements.
  • Energy efficiency: Lowers power consumption, cutting operational costs and promoting sustainability.
  • Cost-effective scalability: Starts with a single channel and scales up without significant upfront investment.
  • Simplified infrastructure: Easy to integrate and manage in various broadcast environments.

“We designed the VICO-2L-XS to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-performance solutions at a competitive price point for lower channel density,” said Michael Van Dorpe, CEO of Village Island. “The integration of JPEG XS technology allows us to provide real-time video delivery with reduced latency and bandwidth while enhancing energy efficiency for a more sustainable operation.”

“The integration of intoPIX JPEG XS core into the VICO-2L-XS showcases the flexibility and efficiency of our technology,” said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director, Media Entertainment & ProAV Solutions at intoPIX. “This collaboration enables Village Island to deliver top-quality lightweight compression, reducing operational costs and simplifying infrastructure.”

Additional Features of the VICO-2L-XS:

  • Full control flexibility: Operable via front panel, web client, and NMOS.
  • Ready for OBVAN and Studio integration: hot-swappable redundant power units, front fan air aspiration, and a 1RU robust chassis for professional use
  • Proven reliability: Validated and used by major broadcasters.

Offering professional features at an affordable price, the VICO-2L-XS powered by intoPIX JPEG XS technology delivers an efficient, reliable solution for SDI/IP conversion.

Both intoPIX and Village Island invite industry professionals to explore the new JPEG XS solutions at InterBEE, from November 13 to 15, 2024, in Tokyo. Visit the intoPIX booth (7407) and Village Island booth (4405) to discover how these solutions can enhance video workflows and reduce operational costs.

https://www.intopix.com/interbee

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression and image processing. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power, and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions enable the Broadcast industry to build new bandwidth-efficient live production workflows, reducing operating costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, enabling remote production, and always preserving the lowest latency and the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

intoPIX press:
Julie Van Roy

press@intopix.com

